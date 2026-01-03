Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- James Nnaji, the 7-foot center and 2023 NBA draft pick whose signing drew criticism from coaches across college basketball last month, made his debut on Saturday, in Baylor's 69-63 loss to TCU in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

While Nnaji never played in an official NBA game, the 2023 31st pick did participate in that year's Summer League, and was later part of the three-team trade that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Now, after playing the past couple of years in Europe, Nnaji suited up for the Bears in the losing effort, scoring five points in 16 minutes.

Micah Robinson, meanwhile scored 13 points for TCU (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) in the win. Xavier Edmonds had 12 points while Liutauras Lelevicius and David Punch added 11 apiece for the Horned Frogs, who ended a five-game home losing streak in the series. Robinson finished with 10 rebounds, as well.

Nnaji entered the game with 11:59 remaining in the first half to boos from the TCU crowd and cheers from a solid Baylor contingent.

"We knew that we were probably going to add somebody at the (beginning of the) semester because of season-ending injuries," Baylor coach Scott Drew said on TNT before the loss. "And James ended up working out, so we're very excited to have another healthy body."

The boos returned every time Nnaji touched the ball, but were a little late after he scored his first points on a putback dunk in the first half. The 21-year-old Nigerian finished with four rebounds, exiting after picking up his fourth foul with 4:42 remaining.

"He got here after Christmas," Drew said of Nnaji. "He has not played 5-on-5 since the summer. So, if you take seven months off, it's going to take some time."

Baylor, which was coming off three consecutive 100-point outings in lopsided victories and ranked fifth nationally in scoring at 96 points per game, was held to a season low in points while shooting 37%. Cameron Carr scored 17 points, and Dan Skillings Jr. added 13 for the Bears (10-3, 0-1).

TCU trailed for just 10 seconds in the game, but Baylor had two chances to score when the deficit was down to four in the final two minutes. Skillings had a driving layup blocked, and Carr missed the rim on a wild 3-point attempt.

Nnaji and the Bears will take on No. 3 Iowa State at home Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.