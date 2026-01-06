What is the AP college basketball poll? How does it work?

Open Extended Reactions

After a long sports-packed weekend, fans eagerly await the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday afternoons. With the success of the AP college football poll in the mid-1930s, the AP released its first men's basketball poll in 1949 followed by the first women's basketball poll in 1976. Since then, the poll has been a credible source in deciding the best teams in Division I basketball. Here is a look at how the poll works:

Who votes on the AP Top 25 poll?

Votes from about 60 writers and broadcasters nationwide who cover college basketball make up the totals that determine the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll and a smaller number of about 30 voters for the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll.

How do they vote?

Each voter submits their own Top 25 rankings through a secure link provided by the AP. The team rankings are then decided by a points system based on how each voter ranks college basketball's best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second place and so on through to the 25th team, which receives one point. The rankings are set by listing the teams' point totals from highest to lowest. If two teams tie in points, the one with more No. 1 votes is ranked higher. First-place votes are tracked and published in the poll.

When do they vote?

Voting takes place after weekend games and are submitted Sunday night or early Monday. The women's AP poll is released on Monday's at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the men's at 1:00 p.m. ET from November to April. The preseason poll is released mid-October before the season begins and the final poll after the NCAA tournament.

What are the voting guidelines?

There is no formula to voting, but the AP encourages voters to base their votes on win-loss record, strength of schedule, quality wins and losses as well as overall team performance and consistency.

What is the value of the AP poll?

The AP poll does not determine the NCAA tournament selection or seeding but does influence media narratives, fan perception, TV exposure and recruiting attention. Although unofficial, it is treated as the national ranking standard.

