GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Georgia center Somto Cyril was ejected for throwing a forearm into Florida's Rueben Chinyelu on Tuesday night.

Officials ejected Cyril midway through the first half after watching replays and seeing Cyril swing his arm and fist at Chinyelu following a made basket. The two Nigerians were jockeying for position under the basket during the play.

Georgia center Somto Cyril was ejected for throwing a forearm into Florida's Rueben Chinyelu during Tuesday night's game. AP Photo/Morgan Hurd

It was a huge loss for the 18th-ranked Bulldogs. The defending national champion Gators scored the next eight points and quickly built their biggest lead of the game.

The 6-foot-11 Cyril entered the game averaging 10 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks a game. He was shooting a team-high 81.1% on the season.

Cyril appeared to apologize to Georgia coach Mike White after the ejection was announced and tried to hug his teammates, but officials ushered him off the court and toward the visiting locker room amid a chorus of boos.