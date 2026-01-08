Open Extended Reactions

Nine seasons after he last suited up in a Louisville uniform, Donovan Mitchell is still making his mark on the program.

On Thursday, Louisville unveiled a new uniform that includes several distinct features of the Cleveland Cavaliers guard's signature shoe collection with Adidas.

Designed by Mitchell, the red uniform base will feature a black side panel on both sides of the jerseys and shorts with a spider web vinyl -- a nod to Mitchell's nickname, "Spida."

The spider web is also featured on the outlines of the letters and numbers of the jersey.

Mitchell first earned the nickname in the sixth grade at an AAU tournament when he reportedly stole the ball five consecutive times, prompting a team parent to shout: "That's Spida D! He snatched it out the air like a spider!"

His custom "Spida" logo appears on the jersey and shorts. Louisville's "dunking Cardinal" logo is featured on both sides of the shorts.

The school's men's and women's programs will wear the uniforms.

Shortly after being drafted with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, Mitchell signed deal with Adidas in July 2017, unveiling his first signature sneaker in Dec. 2018.

No. 20-ranked Louisville is 11-4 this season, most recently losing 84-73 to No. 4 Duke on Tuesday.