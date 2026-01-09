Predicting men's college basketball conference winners -- and their biggest threats

Open Extended Reactions

The turning of the calendar used to mark the demarcation between nonconference and conference play. With the expansion of conference size and a corresponding increase in the number of conference games, that has changed in some leagues -- most notably the Big Ten and Big East, where the majority of teams have already played four or five games against league opponents.

But, for the most part, the meat and potatoes of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season has just gotten underway, with contenders looking to separate themselves from pretenders over the next couple of weeks.

Fortunately, teams are testing themselves more and more in nonconference play than in years past, so we have a better idea of which teams are for real and which could stumble against stiffer competition. According to ESPN Research, a record-setting 45 games between ranked opponents took place in the first two months of the season.

As we enter the final two months before Selection Sunday, how would we handicap the conference races in each of the power conferences? Let's run through the favorites to win each of the five high-major conferences based on ESPN's BPI projections -- and their biggest threats.

Jump to: ACC | Big East | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

ACC

Despite being comfortably the best team in the ACC last season, the Blue Devils needed to beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill on the final day of the regular season to clinch the outright title. The bottom half of the league was so poor that the top three teams -- Duke, Clemson and Louisville -- were able to stockpile wins and compile gaudy records, taking it down to the wire for the conference crown.

Duke isn't as good as it was last season, but it could win the conference by more games than one because of the parity and improved depth across the ACC. BPI gives the Blue Devils by far the best chance of winning the regular-season title, after Jon Scheyer's club took a big step by winning at Louisville on Tuesday.

Duke has the most productive player in college basketball in Cameron Boozer, a slew of perimeter shotmakers surrounding him, depth and a blossoming point guard in Caleb Foster. The Blue Devils might not be national title favorites like a year ago, but they're still the class of the ACC.

Cameron Boozer has emerged as the early favorite for National Freshman of the Year and National Player of the Year. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Biggest threats

North Carolina Tar Heels

Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers

Part of the reason Duke's status as league favorite is so strong is the likely next three teams in the pecking order have already lost ACC games. North Carolina lost by 14 at SMU on Saturday, Louisville has dropped two in a row with Mikel Brown Jr. sidelined, and Virginia fell in three overtimes to Virginia Tech on New Year's Eve.

Carolina looked like the biggest threat to Duke prior to the SMU loss; Caleb Wilson has been sensational and he and Henri Veesaar form one of the more potent frontcourt duos in the country. Louisville just isn't the same without Brown, and it's unclear when he will be back in the fold. At full strength, the Cardinals' backcourt and elite shooting ability give them a chance against anyone in America.

Virginia is the sleeper. Ryan Odom's team is deep, experienced, big and efficient on the offensive end. The Cavaliers face Duke, Carolina and Louisville only once each, but they have to play the Blue Devils and Cardinals on the road.

And although Clemson is 3-0 in ACC play with the second-best chance to win the league, according to BPI, the Tigers likely lack the offensive firepower to keep pace and don't get either Duke or Carolina at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Big East

In terms of depth, the Big East is the worst of the five high-major conferences this season, but UConn is a clear-cut national title contender and the heavy favorite to win the regular-season title. If anything, BPI's 88.1% projection is arguably a low estimate.

The Huskies have just one loss on the season: back in mid-November against Arizona, when Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins were both sidelined with injuries. Prior to Wednesday's overtime win over Providence, UConn had barely been tested in conference play, winning its first four games by an average of 19.0 points. The Huskies are an elite defensive unit, ranking fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and in the top 10 for both 2-point defense and 3-point defense.

In Mullins, Solo Ball and Alex Karaban, Dan Hurley has three high-level shotmakers, and Reed is a double-double machine and the anchor down low.

Solo Ball leads UConn in scoring at an average of 15.3 points per game. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Biggest threats

Likely none, but ...

There doesn't seem to be a team consistent enough to threaten UConn over the course of a full 20-game Big East schedule. St. John's was expected to go toe-to-toe with the Huskies after winning the regular-season championship last season, but the Red Storm already suffered a home loss to Providence and have had point guard and defensive issues all season.

Villanova and Seton Hall have been the surprise packages so far this season, with the Wildcats having the edge due to their road win over the Pirates just before Christmas. Over the next couple of weeks, Villanova has road games at Marquette and Providence and will play both St. John's and UConn -- if the Wildcats come out the other side within a game of the Huskies, we can revisit their title bona fides. A home loss to Creighton on Wednesday takes some of the steam out of Kevin Willard's team, though. And Seton Hall has the aforementioned home loss to Nova plus needed a last-second putback to beat Creighton at home, though the Pirates do get UConn at home next Tuesday to make a statement.

Had Creighton not blown a big second-half lead at Seton Hall, the Bluejays might have loomed as a bigger threat.

Big Ten

Analytically, Michigan is the best team in the country, ranking No. 1 at KenPom, in BPI and at BartTorvik.com. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET and lead the country in scoring margin, with Tuesday's two-point win over Penn State only the second time they have failed to win by at least 25 points since Nov. 14.

Dusty May has the nation's best defense, a physically dominant group that simply overpowers teams with its size, length and ability to get up and down the floor. Yaxel Lendeborg is an All-American, and Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara have been among the most efficient frontcourt players in the country at both ends of the floor. The Wolverines' performance at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas was one of the best three-game stretches we've ever seen in the regular season.

With all that said, BPI gives them only a 67.5% chance to win the Big Ten regular-season title -- with Purdue their biggest competition.

Michigan dominated nonconference play and remains one of six unbeaten teams in Division I men's college basketball. Katelyn Mulcahy/Players Era/Getty Images

Biggest threat

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue entered the season ranked No. 1 in preseason polls, with National Player of the Year favorite Braden Smith and All-American Trey Kaufman-Renn forming the best inside-outside combo in the country on paper. A win at Alabama and a 30-point victory over Texas Tech seemed to cement Matt Painter's team as a national championship favorite, but a stunning 23-point loss to Iowa State on Dec. 6 dropped the Boilermakers down a tier.