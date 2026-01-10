Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyler Tanner scored 20 points to lead five Commodores in double figures as No. 11 Vanderbilt matched the best start in program history Saturday by beating LSU 84-73.

The Commodores (16-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) equaled the 2007-08 squad's 16-0 start as the best in the 124 years of Vanderbilt basketball. The Commodores came into Saturday one of six undefeated teams this season.

Tyler Nickel had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Duke Miles added 17 points, AK Okereke had 12 and Jalen Washington 11.

LSU (12-4, 0-3) played without its leading scorer, Dedan Thomas Jr., because of a lower leg injury and lost its third straight to open league play for a second straight season.

Max Mackinnon led LSU with a season-high 27 points, and Marquel Sutton added 13.

The Tigers managed one tie at 2. Okereke made a nice move in the paint for a layup that put Vanderbilt ahead to stay followed by a three-point play from Tanner. Vanderbilt pushed its lead to as much as 20 before going into halftime up 52-38 after shooting 57.6% (19 of 33).

The Commodores couldn't have started the second half shooting much worse, hitting only 2 of 12 from the floor. LSU used a 12-1 run to pull within 59-52 on a Mackinnon jumper with 12:54 left. LSU got within seven a couple more times, the last at 66-59 on a pair of Mackinnon free throws.

Tanner hit a jumper, then added two free throws to push Vanderbilt's lead back to double digits. LSU couldn't get within nine until inside the final minute. Vanderbilt made all four free throws to finish off the win.

LSU next hosts Kentucky on Wednesday night, while Vanderbilt heads to Austin to take on Texas the same night.