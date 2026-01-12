Open Extended Reactions

Just five unbeaten teams remain in the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, and four of those teams are in the top 10 of the AP poll this week.

Arizona keeps the No. 1 spot, while Michigan falls two spots after its first loss of the season on Saturday to Wisconsin. Iowa State, UConn and Purdue continue to round out the top-5. Undefeated Nebraska is up to No. 8, while Vanderbilt -- also undefeated on the season -- comes in at No. 10.

Florida (No. 19), Clemson (No. 22), Utah State (No. 23) and Seton Hall (No. 25) all entered the rankings as Iowa, Kansas, SMU and UCF fell out this week.

The biggest riser was Virginia (seven spots), with Illinois and North Carolina each also making modest gains (three spots).

Alabama dropped five spots to No. 18 following its loss to Texas, while other teams that dropped include Georgia and Tennessee.

Let's take a look at the top 25 teams, how they got there and what's coming up next for each team this week.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 16-0

Stat to know: The Wildcats' 16-game win streak is tied for its second-longest to begin a season in program history -- they started 21-0 in 2013-14 and 16-0 in 1931-32. Of those 16 wins, 11 straight have come by double digits, tied for second-longest double-digit win streak in Big 12 history, trailing only 2009-10 Texas. That's the longest such streak by Arizona since it had 14 straight double-digit wins during the 1997-98 season, when it was the defending national champion.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 16-0

Stat to know: Iowa State is off to its best start in program history, with its 16-game win streak also a program record. Fourteen of those 16 games have been won by double digits, tied with Gonzaga for second-most in Division I (High Point has the most, at 15).

What's next: Tuesday @ Kansas, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 16-1

Stat to know: UConn is 6-0 in conference play for the first time since 2001-02 (when it also started 6-0).

What's next: Tuesday @ Seton Hall, 8 p.m., truTV

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Michigan had its largest upset loss (-19.5)since Dec. 29, 2022 (+21.5 vs Central Michigan), when it fell to Wisconsin at home on Saturday.

What's next: Wednesday @ Washington, 10:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Braden Smith continues to rise up the historic rankings. He's 19th in Purdue history in scoring. He's tied with Ja Morant (Murray State) and Scott Machado (Iona) for the second-most career points-assists double-doubles in Division I in the last 20 seasons. He is 14th in Division I in career assists.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Duke is 22-0 when Isaiah Evans scores in double figures.

What's next: Wednesday @ Cal, 11 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Houston's 16-game road win streak is the best in D-I, and the longest road win streak in Big 12 history. Houston also owns the longest active win streak against unranked opponents in D-I, with 34.

What's next: Tuesday vs. West Virginia, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 16-0

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers are the 2nd D-I team in the last 15 years to start a season with a win streak of 15-plus games that includes multiple 15-point comeback wins. They join 2013-14 Wichita State, which started 35-0, including a 19-point comeback against Missouri State and a 15-point comeback against Evansville.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Gonzaga's 14 double-digit wins are tied with Iowa State for second-most in D-I this season (High Point has the most at 15).

What's next: Thursday @ Washington State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 16-0

Stat to know: Unbeaten Vandy has its best start in program history since it was also 16-0 in 2007-08.

What's next: Wednesday @ Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: AJ Dybantsa is now up to 11 20-point games this season. That's tied for the most with Caleb Wilson among D-I freshmen. He has done nine of those consecutively, breaking a tie with Kevin Durant for second-longest streak by a freshman in Big 12 history. All nine of those have also come with 50% shooting from the field, the longest streak by a D-I freshman in the last 30 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday vs. TCU, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Michigan State has allowed 70 or fewer points in 14 of 16 games this season -- that's tied with Iowa and Northern Iowa for most such games in D-I.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 13-3

Stat to know: Illinois has three ranked wins so far this season, after having just five all of last season. Only Duke (6), Arizona (5), Gonzaga (4) and UConn (4) have more.

What's next: Wednesday @ Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: North Carolina has now won 500 times at Dean E. Smith Center, to go 500-90 in its home arena. UNC is also now 11-0 at home this season, its longest streak at any point in a season since a 12-game streak to start 2021-22.

What's next: Wednesday @ Stanford, 9 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 12-4

Stat to know: JT Toppin has 41 career double-doubles, tying Gonzaga's Graham Ike for the second-most double-doubles by an active D-I player. Only Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg has more with 48.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Utah, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Virginia is 10-0 at home this season, with nine of those coming by 15-plus points. The Cavaliers have also scored 70 or more points in all 16 games this season, their longest such streak within a season in program history since a 15-game streak in 1954-55.

What's next: Tuesday @ Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 12-4

Stat to know: Darius Acuff Jr. is the fifth SEC freshman with 10 straight 15-point games in the last 20 seasons, joining LSU's Cameron Thomas (19), Kentucky's Jamal Murray (16), LSU's Ben Simmons (11) and Kentucky's Malik Monk (10).

What's next: Wednesday vs. South Carolina, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 11-5

Stat to know: Alabama has allowed 30-plus paint points in all three of its conference games this season. Since the start of last season, Alabama has now allowed 30-plus paint points in 46 games, tied for the most in D-I over that span with North Florida.

What's next: Tuesday @ Mississippi State, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 11-5

Stat to know: Rueben Chinyelu leads the SEC in double-doubles this season, with eight. He's also the first Florida player with a 15-point, 15-rebound game in ranked SEC play since Udonis Haslem in 2002 vs. Georgia.

What's next: Tuesday @ Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 12-4

Stat to know: Louisville got its second win this season by double digits, after trailing by double digits, when it beat Boston College over the weekend. It also did this against Cincinnati earlier in the season).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Georgia has tied for its best start through 16 games in the AP Poll Era, having started 14-2 in 2024-25 and also 2001-02.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Jestin Porter has scored 20 points in two of his last three games -- a mark he did not reach in any of his first 14 games this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Utah State has won six straight games since its only loss on the season, to South Florida on Dec. 4, 2025.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 11-5

Stat to know: Tennessee has lost back-to-back games to Florida for the first time since dropping four straight from Jan. 25, 2014 to Feb. 28, 2015.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: The Pirates have won each of their last three games by coming back from a double-digit deficit.

What's next: Tuesday vs. UConn, 8 p.m., truTV