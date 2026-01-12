Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City will move on from head coach Marvin Menzies at the end of the season, the school announced Monday.

The Roos are just 4-14 this season, with only one win coming against a Division I opponent. Menzies will coach the team the rest of the season.

"Coach Menzies has been a great ambassador of our men's basketball program. Since arriving in Kansas City, Coach Menzies and his staff have been committed to the holistic development of our student-athletes and the advancement of the UMKC campus community at large," said athletic director Brandon Martin, who will begin the search for Menzies' replacement. "We wish Coach Menzies all the best in his professional and personal endeavors moving forward."

Menzies was hired in 2022 to replace Billy Donlon, who guided the Roos to 19-12 season and a third-place finish in the Summit League.

Menzies improved the team from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing tied for second in the conference in 2023-24. But performances have cratered since then, going 13-20 overall and 4-12 in league play last season and struggling mightily in the first half of this season.

In three and a half years at the helm, Menzies is 44-71.

Menzies previously was the head coach at New Mexico State and UNLV, guiding the Aggies to five NCAA tournament appearances during his final seven seasons in charge. He also spent two seasons as an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville.