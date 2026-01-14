Open Extended Reactions

Changes to the transfer windows in several sports were approved by the Division I Cabinet on Wednesday, most notably shortening and moving back the window in men's and women's basketball to the day after the national championship game.

The transfer windows in men's and women's basketball will now open for a 15-day period the day after each sport's championship game.

The changes are effective immediately, meaning this spring's men's basketball window will go from April 7-21, while the women's window will be open April 6-20.

Previously, the window was open for 30 days and began after the second round of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments. This is the fourth change to the window since they were introduced for the 2022-23 academic year, with the initial window lasting 60 days and opening the day after the NCAA tournament field was announced. That was cut to 45 days in 2023 and trimmed to the most recent 30-day window in October 2024.

Wednesday's changes were proposed in November by the Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight committees.

The Cabinet also approved another committee proposal, one more in line with a change that was adopted in football in October.

Following a head-coaching change, a 15-day period will open five days after the new coach is hired. If no new coach is announced within 30 days and the transfer window has already closed, a 15-day window will open on the 31st day for players from that school.

Transfer window changes were also enacted in three other sports.

In men's wrestling, the window has been shortened from 45 days to 30 days. Men's ice hockey has approved the same changes as basketball, with a 15-day window following the championship game, while the men's and women's track and field oversight committee recommended the removal of the transfer window that opened following the indoor season.