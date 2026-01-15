Men's college basketball 2025-26 midseason freshman grades

Open Extended Reactions

This year's freshman class was one of the most ballyhooed in recent memory, with NBA front offices circling June's draft on the calendars well in advance of the 2025-26 cycle. It was no different at the college level, with three legitimately transcendent players -- Kansas' Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer -- headlining a loaded group of five-star prospects.

Through the first half of the season, the class has lived up to the hype, and beyond. We had no issue picking out the top 10 freshmen, and in fact had trouble cutting off the second group where we did. Not only has the top of the class been fantastic across the board, there have been plenty of surprises from outside the rankings, and schools have supplemented the American freshman class with dozens of impact players from Europe.

The numbers back up what the eye test has told us. Entering January, the top 10 of the 2025 SCNext class were averaging 17.8 points -- the most of any top-10 class since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007, according to ESPN Research. The closest group was the 2007 class, which averaged 16.1 points. The top 10 prospects from the 2025 class also combined for 45 games of 20-plus points in the first two months of the season -- the most of any class since that 2007 group.

The NBA hasn't cooled on this group yet, either. ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft features 16 freshmen in the projected first round, including each of the top seven picks.

Let's take stock of the group as we enter the second half of the season.

Stats through Jan. 12 unless otherwise noted

TOP 10 SO FAR

Boozer entered college with a reputation as an ultraproductive winner. Entering this week, he was averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, leading Duke to a 15-1 start. He's been among the most efficient players in college basketball while also putting up massive statlines, including 35 points and 12 rebounds against Indiana State and 35 points and nine rebounds against Arkansas.

Dybantsa has closed the gap on Boozer for the No. 1 spot in these rankings, setting multiple records over the past six weeks. Saturday's win over Utah marked the ninth straight game in which he has scored at least 20 points while shooting 50% from the field -- he's the first Division I freshman to do that in 30 years. That performance came on the heels of a December during which Dybantsa averaged 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

While Boozer and Dybantsa entered the season with sky-high All-American expectations, Wilson has played himself into that discussion. The five-star recruit has been remarkably productive, averaging 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds entering the week, showing improved passing ability and a motor on the defensive end of the floor. He has had eight games of 20 points and 10 rebounds, including six in his past eight contests.

Acuff's coming-out party came against Duke on Thanksgiving, when he put up 21 points against the Blue Devils -- and he hasn't slowed down since. He entered the week ranking fourth among all freshmen in scoring and second in assists, and he's averaging 21.7 points and 6.7 assists in six games against ranked opponents this season. Acuff was given a high-usage role from day one, and as a result he has played himself into the lottery discussion.

Perhaps no point guard in the country has boosted his stock as much as Flemings has through the first two months of the season. Entering the week, he was averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals, establishing himself among the elite two-way guards in college basketball. Flemings has excelled in a demanding Kelvin Sampson system, and has put up big numbers in big games: 22 points against Auburn, 25 against Tennessee, 21 against Arkansas, 23 against Texas Tech.

An unranked four-star recruit coming out of high school, Wagler projects as a lottery pick at this point in the season. He is 6-foot-6, shooting better than 41% from 3-point range and averaging 5.2 rebounds. He's also a top-25 freshman in assists at 3.8 per game -- despite not being Illinois' primary ballhandler or playmaker. He has been particularly terrific over the past month, with two games of 20-plus points and two games of 10 assists.

A three-star recruit coming out of Brewster Academy (N.H.), Okorie has gone toe-to-toe with Boozer and Dybantsa at the top of the freshman scoring charts. After Wednesday's 36-point, nine-assist performance against North Carolina, he's behind only Dybantsa and ahead of Boozer and Wilson in points per game. He's averaging 22.9 points with four 30-point performances under his belt -- with all four coming in the past seven games. During that stretch, Okorie also put up 28 points in a win over Louisville.

We went back and forth on which Arizona freshman to pick, but ultimately opted to keep both in the rankings. Peat stole the headlines early, going for 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the Wildcats' season-opening win over Florida, and he has started to ramp up his production again, averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in his past four games entering the week. Meanwhile, Burries had been one of the most productive guards between late November and a six-point performance against TCU last Saturday. Over that 10-game stretch, from Nov. 24 to Jan. 7, he averaged 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting nearly 58% from the field. Peat and Burries are also the two leading scorers for the No. 1 team in the country.

The highest-ranked international student on this list, Steinbach entered the week sixth among all freshmen in scoring and tied with Caleb Wilson atop the rebounding charts. The Germany native has nine double-doubles, never scoring fewer than 10 points and putting up five games of 20 points and 10 rebounds. He's averaging 18.4 points and 11.0 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field.

Another international addition, De Ridder is back to playing his best basketball after a lull in December. He opened his college career with four 20-point outings in his first five games, and has now put up at least 22 in three of his past five games entering the week. The Belgium native has been as productive as advertised, leading the Cavaliers in scoring (16.4 PPG) and ranking second in rebounding (6.1 RPG).

REST OF THE BEST

Yessoufou has struggled a bit since the start of Big 12 play, averaging 10.3 points and shooting 35.5% from the field in the opening three games. But he's generally been one of the best freshman scorers in the country, which is right in line with his scouting report coming out of high school as California's all-time leading scorer. He's averaging 17.5 points and scored at least 22 points on five separate occasions.

Thomas was right there with Acuff through the first few games, and still among the best first-year guards in the country. He's averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 assists, and has been playing much better over the past couple of weeks, putting up 19.0 points and shooting 53.8% from 3-point range in the past four games.

Entering college right behind the big three freshmen (Darryn Peterson, Dybantsa, Peterson) when it comes to prospects, Ament came out of the gates playing at a high level. He was averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists through his first six games. He has since slowed down, showing some inconsistency on the offensive end, but he's still averaging 14.9 points on the season and just had 17 against Florida.

Mullins missed the first six games with an ankle injury, but it took him just two weeks to force his way into the starting lineup. He had 17 points on the road at Kansas in his second career game and is averaging 13.4 points in seven games as a starter, shooting 44.4% from 3 in that stretch. He's coming off two games in which he had 24 points at Providence and 16 against DePaul.

Toure didn't enter college with a ton of preseason buzz, but he slotted into Iowa State's starting lineup and has started every game for the No. 2 team in the country that suffered its first loss of the season just this week. Toure's true star turn came in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, when he took on a bigger load with Tamin Lipsey sidelined and had 20 points against Creighton and 19 against Syracuse. He's averaging 10.4 points and has also been terrific defensively.

Mingo missed two games with an injury earlier this month, but when he's been on the floor he has been one of the most productive guards in the Big Ten. He's among the top 25 freshman scorers (14.9 PPG) and top 10 distributors (4.5 APG), while also leading all freshmen in steals (2.5 SPG). He had 24 points against Harvard earlier this season and flirted with a triple-double in a loss to Michigan State.

Avdalas, who withdrew from the NBA draft last spring, has produced some of the best individual performances of anyone on this list. The Greek native had 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 3-pointers in an overtime win over Providence in the second game of the season, and also went for 30 points in a win over Western Carolina. Entering the week, Avdalas was putting up 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Brad Underwood built this year's roster with a heavy European influence, and Mirkovic is one of the faces of that strategy. He has started every game for the Fighting Illini, and had huge statline after huge statline early on: 19 points and 14 rebounds against Jackson State, 17 and 11 against Florida Gulf Coast, 27 and 21 against Colgate. He has slowed since, but continues to produce, to the tune of 12.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG and 2.8 APG.

Jai Lucas talked up Henderson in the preseason, and while it took him some time to gain consistency, he's getting better and more productive every week. He had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in early December at Ole Miss, and also went for 30 points in a win over FIU a couple of games later. He's averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting better than 60% from the field.

Lewis, who decommitted from Kentucky last spring, has been among the catalysts for Villanova's surprisingly strong start. He scored 20 points in each of his past two games entering the week, also dropping a combined 15 assists in the two contests. Overall, Lewis has been up and down from a scoring perspective, but he's averaging 13.0 points and 5.2 assists -- the latter of which ranks in the top five among all freshmen.

Haralson opened his college career with four points in a win over Long Island, playing just 12 minutes and shooting 2-for-7. Since then, the five-star recruit has been one of the best freshmen in the ACC, scoring in double figures in every single game, including three 20-point performances in his past seven games. Haralson was averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds entering the week.

Kim English struck gold with this freshman duo. A top-50 recruit, Jones' production -- 10.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG -- isn't necessarily a surprise, but he was averaging 8.3 points through the first nine games before suddenly becoming one of the best freshmen in the Big East. He had 18 in an overtime loss to UConn and was averaging 14.8 points in his past six games. Vaaks, an Estonia native, has scored in double figures in every game this season, averaging 13.8 points while shooting nearly 35% from 3 on almost eight attempts per game. He took over late against St. John's at Madison Square Garden and most recently had 21 points at Xavier.

ELITE... WHEN THEY PLAY

Entering the week, Peterson had played in just seven games all season, missing nine games over two different stretches and leaving a couple others early with a lingering hamstring injury. But when Peterson has been on the floor, the potential No. 1 pick has been sensational, averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.5% from 3. He had 32 points in 32 minutes against TCU, 22 points against North Carolina, 26 in 23 minutes against UCF. He'll rise quickly up the rankings if he can stay on the floor.

Brown was one of the biggest storylines of the first month of the season, going for 29 points and five assists in a win over Kentucky and then putting up 22 each against Cincinnati and Arkansas a couple of weeks later. Since a win over Memphis on Dec. 13, though, Brown hasn't played, missing seven games in a row with a lower back injury. Pat Kelsey said earlier this week he expects the freshman guard back at some point this season, but he doesn't know when. Prior to the absence, Brown was averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists.

SEVEN SURPRISES

The player from Senegal, who previously played professionally in Spain, started to generate some buzz out of Tempe in the preseason. It was warranted. The 7-1 center is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, shooting nearly 66% from the field. He was on a tear to start Big 12 play, averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in his first three league games, including 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in a win over Kansas State.

Johnson isn't just one of the best freshmen in the country, he's one of the best sixth men in the country, averaging 15.9 points and shooting 44.4% from 3 despite not starting a single game. The 6-1 guard out of Los Angeles didn't even have a rating in the ESPN recruiting database coming out of high school, but had 24 points in his debut and just put up 21 points in a narrow loss to Texas Tech.

An unranked four-star prospect, Allen was thrust into the starting lineup to open December, and hasn't looked back. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in a win over Clemson and 25 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in a loss to Vanderbilt, and is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists and shooting better than 36% from 3 in eight games as a starter.

play 0:27 Amari Allen rises for an Alabama and-1 Amari Allen scores off an inbounds play for the Crimson Tide.

Mallory originally committed to Virginia under Tony Bennett, then recommitted following Ryan Odom's hiring to take over the head coaching job. Mallory was an SC Next 100 recruit coming out of high school, but he has managed to be one of the best freshmen in the ACC despite not starting a game. The 5-10 Charlottesville native is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

An unranked high school prospect who opted to stay home for college, Frager has been an integral part of Nebraska's unbeaten season so far, even though he has started just one game. He's not afraid to let it fly from the perimeter, attempting more than four 3s per game, and he has come up with big plays in key wins over Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana since the turn of the calendar year. Averaging 11.6 points.

It's a lost season for Marquette, but James -- a back-end SC Next 100 prospect -- could be a building block for Shaka Smart moving forward. He's one of the most productive freshman guards in the Big East, averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 assists, while shooting 39% from 3. Last Saturday against Villanova, James went for 31 points, 6 assists and 3 steals, going 7-for-9 from 3.

The unranked four-star prospect in the class of 2025 was busy last spring before starting his college career. He decommitted from New Mexico after Richard Pitino left, committed to and decommitted from Stanford and ultimately signed with Texas Tech in August. The Raiders have had depth and injury issues all season, and Grant McCasland opted to move Petty into the starting lineup on Dec. 28. In his first four games as a starter, Petty has averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 50% from 3.

TWELVE MID-MAJOR STARS

Wilkins has been one of the best players in the SoCon this season, freshman or otherwise. He's scored at least 20 points on seven different occasions, while also ranking fifth among all freshmen in assists. He had 26 against Atlantic 10 program Richmond, 25 against Missouri Valley contender Illinois State and 20 against in-conference rival Mercer. Averaging 16.9 points and 5.1 assists.

Glass burst onto the national scene at the Maui Invitational, when he scored 40 points and went 6-for-9 from 3 in a loss to Arizona State. He's been filling it up consistently all season, too, including 24 points and 6 rebounds in a loss at Saint Mary's last weekend. Entering the week, he was averaging 15.9 points and shooting nearly 36% from 3.

Foxwell is leading all freshmen in assists by a wide margin, entering the week dishing out more than seven dimes per game. Nobody else was averaging more than six. He's had 10 or more assists on five occasions, including 15, twice. It's not just passing, as Foxwell has also scored at least 20 points six different times. Averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 assists.

play 0:18 Joel Foxwell drains trey vs. Pepperdine Waves Joel Foxwell drains trey vs. Pepperdine Waves

Eric Olen has the Lobos rolling right now, winning 10 of their last 11 games entering the week. Hall and Buljan are two of the primary reasons. Hall is a terrific shooter, averaging 14.2 points and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game. Buljan, a former European pro from Croatia, had 19 points and 21 boards against Mississippi State earlier this season, and is putting up 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds -- fourth among all freshmen in the latter category.

Joe Gallo had one of the best mid-major guards in the country last season in Budd Clark, who transferred last spring to Seton Hall. Gallo's replaced him with another Philly guard in Kennedy, who has proven to be very difficult for defenders to keep out of the lane. He's averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The top freshman scorer among mid-major players, Sykes entered the week averaging 18.2 points while shooting 38% from 3. He has scored at least 20 points on 10 occasions, including a 30-point performance against San Diego and a five-game stretch in November and December in which he averaged 24.6 points on 20 attempts per game.

play 0:18 Gavin Sykes buries shot against CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Gavin Sykes buries shot against CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Murray State has emerged as the favorite in the Missouri Valley, and the arrival of Domon, a 6-9 France native, has been key. Domon hasn't started a game yet this season, but is still averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting an efficient 55% from the field, 40% from 3 and 81% from the free-throw line.

Sonny Wilson has been one of the best guards in the MAC the past two seasons, and Blyden has formed a dynamic backcourt duo with him for the Rockets. A 6-1 guard from Detroit, Blyden opened his career with 17 points and 9 assists against South Alabama and recently had a 36-point outing against Western Michigan. Averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists.

Johnny Tauer has consistently produced high-level offenses during his time at St. Thomas, and Janowski is among the beneficiaries this season. He's coming off a 23-point, 12-rebound outing against Oral Roberts, and just had 31 points against Denver earlier this month. Entered the week averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The top freshman rebounder not named Wilson or Steinbach is Benjamin, who opened his college career with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Penn State, and has threatened to put up double-doubles on a near-nightly basis. Averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Stags. Chris Casey also has another productive freshman in Declan Wucherpfennig (12.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG).

There was some intrigue entering the season surrounding Dorries, a skilled 6-11 Germany native. He scored 20 points against Delaware on the opening night, and has continued to show flashes since. Has started to find his form again, averaging 15.0 points over his last three games. Overall, he's putting up 12.5 points on the season.

play 0:18 Amon Dörries connects on alley-oop Amon Dörries connects on alley-oop

Hofstra entered the week on an eight-game winning streak and is 4-0 in the CAA, and while Cruz Davis gets most of the accolades, Speedy Claxton has another star in Edmead. The 6-1 guard made an early statement with 16 points and 6 assists at UCF in his debut, and is averaging 18.5 points and shooting 48% in four league games.

TOP-50 RECRUITS WAITING THEIR TURN

Despite starting two freshmen this season, Kelvin Sampson has rarely been one to lean on first-year players -- he even recently said, "I don't ever want to do it again," in reference to this year's lineup. Harwell, a five-star recruit, has been the odd man out in some ways, with title-game starters Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp keeping him on the bench. Things might be on the upswing, though. He played 24 minutes against Baylor last weekend, scoring 12 points. Averaging 5.0 points on the season.

With Todd Golden bringing back his entire frontcourt from last season's national championship team, and then going into the portal for two high-priced guards, there hasn't been much room for other newcomers to find minutes. Ingram was ranked No. 21 in the SCNext 100 and he's averaging 1.9 points this season; Lloyd was ranked No. 37 and is averaging 2.0 points. Don't give up on this duo, however, especially Ingram. He's an incredible athlete with plenty of upside.

The No. 35 recruit in the SCNext 100 decommitted from Washington last April and committed to Ole Miss a month later, becoming one of the program's highest-ranked recruits. With Chris Beard leaning more heavily on experience, Bundalo hasn't found much of a role yet, though: He's only played in six games this season, and has yet to score a point.

Fogle hasn't been a regular in Gonzaga's rotation, with five DNPs and single-digit minutes in eight other games. But when he's played, he's made the most of his minutes. Ranked No. 33 in the SCNext 100, he's averaging an incredibly efficient 6.1 points in just 8.0 minutes per game. He had 19 points in 15 minutes against Southern Utah earlier this season and has hit double figures in scoring four times.

It's been a rollercoaster few months for Greer. The 6-7 wing, ranked No. 41 in 2025, was initially expected to redshirt this season, but suited up just a couple weeks into the campaign, scoring 16 points against Baylor and 12 points against Iowa State out in Las Vegas. Since returning home, though, he has only seen minutes in two of 10 games. Given the initial redshirt option, though, it's clear there's a plan for Greer in Omaha.

The No. 40 prospect in the 2025 class, Magwood's aggressive style at both ends of the floor will eventually suit Auburn's system perfectly. This season, however, he's playing behind Tahaad Pettiford, one of the best point guards in the country. Magwood was averaging 3.3 points entering the week, although he did recently get two starts after Pettiford was briefly benched.

Just inside the top-50 of the SCNext 100, Nwuli (No. 49) has played a reserve role for the Scarlet Knights. He's shown some of his potential in limited minutes, including 5 points and 5 rebounds in just 13 minutes against Northwestern last Sunday, but needs to limit the fouls.

Both players are expected to redshirt this season. Wilkins was No. 25 in the 2025 class, while Semedo was No. 50.