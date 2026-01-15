Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Matas Vokietaitis scored 22 points, Tramon Mark added 21, and Texas handed No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Dailyn Swain had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the Longhorns (11-6, 2-2 SEC), who have consecutive victories over AP Top 25 teams, having beaten then-No. 13 Alabama on Saturday.

Mark scored 16 points in the second half, including consecutive 3-poiners that pushed Texas ahead by nine midway through the half.

Chendall Weaver made a fast-break layup and two free throws to give Texas a 12-point lead with 6:27 left. Then Mark made two free throws to extend the lead to 14 with 5:37 left.

Mark is averaging 19.8 points in SEC games, hitting 11 of 23 3-point shots. He was 4-for-7 against Vanderbilt.

Texas (11-6, 2-2 SEC) has consecutive victories over AP Top 25 teams, having beaten then-No. 13 Alabama on Saturday. Dustin Safranek/Imagn Images

Duke Miles led Vanderbilt (16-1, 3-1) with 21 points and Tyler Tanner had 17. But Vanderbilt shot just 26.7% from the field in the second half, finishing the game at 36.7%.

Vanderbilt, a good 3-point shooting team, missed 9 of 10 in the second half after making 8 of 15 in the first half.

Texas shot 53%, including 7-for-17 on 3-pointers.

The Longhorns led 42-37 after a fast-paced first half for both teams. Miles made three 3-point baskets and had 14 points in the half. Tanner added 10.

The Longhorns shot 55% in the half, scoring 18 points in the paint, thanks to Vokietaitis and Swain, who combined for seven baskets inside. Vokietaitis also made all four of his free throws, finishing with 12 points in the half. Jordan Pope also scored 12.