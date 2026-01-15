Michigan offers JJ Crawford, son of former Wolverine and NBA legend Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford shows his son some crafty combinations on the basketball court. (0:27)

The offspring of one of the greatest ball handlers in NBA history could be attending his father's alma mater in the future.

JJ Crawford, the son of 20-year NBA vet Jamal Crawford, received an offer from Michigan on Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive my 12th division 1 offer from the University of Michigan and their coaching staff!" the younger Crawford wrote on X, announcing the offer.

JJ, a freshman (class of 2029) at Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.), has 12 Division 1 offers, including from Kansas, Missouri, USC, Oregon and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard, whose shifty handles are reminiscent of his father's, is currently teamed up with Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026.

Jamal played the 1999 season at Michigan before entering the 2000 NBA draft, where he was selected as the No. 8 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Chicago Bulls in a draft-day deal.

In his time as a Wolverine under then-coach Brian Ellerbe, Jamal averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

JJ has played under his father in the Nike EYBL grassroots circuit for the Northwest Rotary Rebels.