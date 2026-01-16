Wetzel: Don't blame hoops scandal on changing society. It's just clumsy greed.

Open Extended Reactions

After delivering a sweeping indictment that led to the arrest of 26 individuals and busted open a college basketball point-shaving scheme that tainted dozens of games over the past two seasons, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf delivered some perspective.

"There has been a spate of these gambling cases recently," Metcalf said. "I will say that the evidence in this case shows that the monetization of college athletics, through the liberalization and proliferation of sports betting markets, as well as the normalization of compensation in athletics, furthered the enterprise ...

"But it's complicated, right?" Metcalf continued. "As we allege in the indictment, certain players were targeted because they were somewhat missing out on NIL money and they were being targeted so they could supplement their NIL compensation.

"Whether or not they would have done or not done a particular crime based on whether other athletes were being paid, I don't know."

Metcalf and his colleagues out of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, not to mention the FBI, appear to have done stellar work here.

Each defendant is presumed innocent in a court of law, but anyone from the court of public opinion who reads the 70-page indictment would likely concede that evidence of malfeasance is strong.

Too many participants to maintain a conspiracy, too much money wagered on obscure games to remain under the radar and way, way too many incriminating text messages.

Some of the athletes might have had their priorities warped by legalized sports wagering and the fact that college athletes can cash in on big bucks these days through name, image and likeness.

As Metcalf smartly noted, though, it's complicated.

And not an excuse.

If what the indictment alleges is true, then every athlete involved deliberately violated well-known laws, instinctual competitive concepts and the core bonds of team play that are present from D-I basketball down to a random 2-on-2 game at the park.

You don't need to receive the extensive education that the NCAA provides, lectures from coaches or posters in the locker room to know what's right and what's wrong here.

No one should try to cry that they are a victim of a changing society. The proliferation of gambling apps or the fact that some kid at Duke or Kentucky is making millions doesn't justify bricking a bunch of shots in the first half for a kickback.

NIL gets blamed for nearly everything in college sports these days. Can we spare it from this at least?

This is about personal accountability. This is about consciously choosing alleged criminal behavior.

That's it.

While it is likely easier to rope in a player who doesn't have a lucrative NIL deal, recent gambling scandals have caught up NBA and MLB players making millions as well.

That's just society -- there are more than a few doctors and lawyers and Wall Street types shuffling around the prison yard.

And yes, legalized sports wagering is prevalent these days, in your face everywhere you turn, including on ESPN.

So what?

Whether legalized betting is helping or hurting here is, in Metcalf's terms, complicated.

The increased outlets for placing bets certainly help central figures such as Shane Hennen or Marves Fairley to allegedly wager major sums on minor games -- such as $458,000 across multiple sportsbooks on a 2024 Towson-North Carolina A&T contest.

In the old days, you had to walk into a Las Vegas sportsbook to make that bet. It would have been immediately rejected. Whatever amount would have been allowed, probably wouldn't have been worth rigging the outcome.

That said, the ever-increasing integrity efforts of sportsbooks, not to mention sophisticated state and federal regulators, no doubt played a role in flagging these schemes and then leading authorities to the charges.

Point shaving isn't new. It was just traditionally done by organized crime to impact illegal, underground betting. That operated largely in the dark, with no protections and few prosecutions.

Legalized betting may have made these schemes easier to pull off, but also easier to bust. It, in turn, should serve as a cautionary tale.

This case isn't about legalized sports wagering or NIL deals.

It's about, per the feds' narrative, a clumsy group of game-fixers convincing individual players to selfishly betray their common sense, their education on existing laws, their teammates, coaches and parents and a dream opportunity to play scholarship basketball in an effort to make a quick extra buck.

They screwed up a great deal to chase a bad one.

That part isn't complicated.