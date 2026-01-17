Ohio State's Puff Johnson granted TRO request for immediate eligibility

Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State has added Penn State transfer Puff Johnson to its roster after he was granted a temporary restraining order for immediate eligibility Friday morning.

"We're excited for Puff to join our program," coach Jake Diebler said. "This has been a long process for he and his family. We're happy for them and are looking forward to him getting on the court."

Johnson spent three seasons at North Carolina and two seasons at Penn State, but much of his career was impacted by injuries, including his 2024-25 season at Penn State that was cut short after 17 games. In a complaint filed in Franklin County Court, Johnson and his attorneys argued that Penn State's trainers and medical staff misdiagnosed a right wrist injury originally suffered on Dec. 10. He didn't miss any time with the wrist injury -- only sitting out one game due to a concussion -- but then reinjured the wrist against Michigan State on Jan. 15. He underwent surgery for a broken wrist one week later and missed the rest of the season.

Johnson and his attorneys cited an orthopedic surgeon who said Johnson's wrist never fully healed from its initial injury, and he shouldn't have been cleared to return to play. As a result, they argued, the misdiagnosis caused Johnson to appear in more games than the NCAA's redshirt thresholds allow.

Ohio State filed for a medical hardship waiver on Johnson's behalf after he committed to the Buckeyes last spring, but the NCAA denied it.

In November, Johnson sued the NCAA in federal court for immediate eligibility but was denied; one month later, the court also denied Johnson an evidentiary hearing.

Johnson subsequently changed counsel and dismissed his federal suit, refiling in state court.

On Friday morning, Judge Sheryl K. Munson granted Johnson a temporary restraining order, giving him immediate eligibility at Ohio State.

Johnson, a top-100 recruit in the 2020 class, was having the best season of his college career last year prior to injury. He averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17 games, including 13 points and 5 boards in a December win over Purdue.

Ohio State (11-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hosts UCLA on Saturday before playing Minnesota on Tuesday.