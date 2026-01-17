DePaul coach Holtmann: 'First round on me' after Marquette win

Open Extended Reactions

It's been a long few years for the DePaul faithful. A current senior at the university would have seen the following men's basketball seasons: 10-23 (3-17 in Big East play) as a freshman. 3-29 (0-20 Big East) as a sophomore. 14-20 (4-16 Big East) as a junior.

But now, second-year head coach Chris Holtmann seems to have the Blue Demons moving in the right direction. And with student support in the stands matching the team finding some momentum on the court, Holtmann took the opportunity to give back to the student section in a manner most undergraduates can appreciate: free drinks.

On Friday night, DePaul topped Marquette 80-75 at Wintrust Arena, the Blue Demons' third Big East win of the season and third straight Big East home win. The victory, which came in front of a record number of student attendees, makes this season the first since 2014-15 in which DePaul has won three or more conference games by Jan. 16 or earlier -- and the first since 2007 in which it has won three straight conference home games in a single season.

At 9:46 p.m. CT, the Blue Demons' official X page confirmed the victory. About an hour later, presumably just after speaking to the media and the team in the locker room, Holtmann fired up his own X account to repost the team's post with a message for DePaul students.

"Highest student attendance in the history of Wintrust and one of the largest crowds!!! Thank you!!!" the post started, before getting to the kicker. "First round on me at Kelly's Pub near campus. See you in 35 min!"

Highest student attendance in the history of Wintrust and one of the largest crowds!!! Thank you!!!



First round on me at Kelly's Pub near campus. See you in 35 min! https://t.co/L6K4iutecx — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) January 17, 2026

There was a brief change of plans -- the afterparty location was initially shifted to Homeslice, a local pizza and drinks joint, and the photos posted by DePaul indicate Holtmann ended up at Hook and Ladder on North Lincoln Avenue, approximately a 10-minute walk from DePaul's campus. But good things come to those who wait (and stay abreast of updates on social media), and -- regardless of location -- see Holtmann in 35 minutes fans did.

Patrons who found Holtmann discovered that, true to his word, he was indeed making the rounds. Then, hoisting himself onto a bar, he reiterated his commitment over the unsurprising cacophony of a crowded post-win venue.

"If you're a DePaul student, first round's on me," Holtmann hollered, before walking back into the crowd to enjoy the rest of the night.