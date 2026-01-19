AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

The newest AP Top 25 poll is out, featuring all three remaining unbeaten teams for the first time this season: Arizona (No. 1), Nebraska (No. 7) and Miami (OH) (No. 25). The RedHawks are ranked for the first time in 27 years.

The Wildcats are the unanimous No. 1 for the first time, receiving all 61 votes. UConn, Michigan, Purdue and Duke round out the top-5, with Iowa State falling to No. 9 after two consecutive losses this past week. Michigan State replaces Vanderbilt as the final team in the top-10, after the Commodores also lost both games this past week.

North Carolina fell the furthest (eight spots), followed by the Cyclones (seven), Commodores (five) and Louisville and Georgia (three each). Tennessee, Utah State and Seton Hall dropped out, and were replaced by Kansas, Saint Louis and the RedHawks.

Clemson saw the biggest rise in the rankings (four spots), with Texas Tech and Florida each rising three spots.

Let's take a look at the full Week 11 rankings, and what's next for each team.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 18-0

Stat to know: The Wildcats have trailed for just 11:57 total in conference play this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m., FSI

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 18-1

Stat to know: This is the Huskies' seventh season starting 18-1 or better since 1980. The last time: the 2008-09 season, when they made the Final Four. .

What's next: Saturday vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 16-1

Stat to know: Michigan has won nine straight games on the road or at neutral sites, its second-longest win streak in the past 35 years. It makes the Wolverines one of six teams to remain undefeated away from home this season, along with Arizona, Nebraska, Miami (OH), Purdue and UConn.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Purdue has won 17 straight games against unranked opponents, its longest streak since 1986-87, when it won 20 straight.

What's next: Tuesday @ UCLA, 10 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Cameron Boozer how has two 30-point double-doubles this season, the most such double-doubles by a Duke freshman since Zion Williamson had 4 during the 2018-19 season. Boozer is now also up to three career 30-point games -- his father, Carlos, had two 30-point games across his three seasons in Durham.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wake Forest, 5:45 p.m., The CW Network

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: The Cougars are 43-1 (.977) at home across the past three seasons, the best home win percentage among major conference teams over that span.

What's next: Saturday @ Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 18-0

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers are 7-0 in conference play for the first time since 1965-66.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Washington, 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 19-1

Stat to know: Gonzaga has won 11 games by 20 or more points this season, tying with Arizona and Saint Louis for most such wins in D-I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Iowa State is the first team in Big 12 history to start 15-0 or better before losing consecutive games to unranked opponents. The Cyclones have now lost as an AP top-15 team to unranked Cincinnati in football, women's basketball and men's basketball this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. UCF, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Michigan State has 18 consecutive wins against unranked opponents, its longest such win streak since a 23-game run between 2012-13 and 2013-14.

What's next: Tuesday @ Oregon, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Illinois has won five consecutive games against conference opponents, its longest such win streak since it won six straight from Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 14-4

Stat to know: JT Toppin has the longest active double-double streak in D-I, with seven straight. His 43 career double-doubles are second most among active players (Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg has 48).

What's next: Tuesday @ Baylor, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: BYU is winless against just two Big 12 schools since joining the league in 2023-24: Texas Tech (0-4) and Houston (0-2).

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Virginia has won at least 16 of its first 18 games of the season for the first time since it started 17-1 start in 2018-19 (the season it won the national title).

What's next: Saturday vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Vanderbilt is the third SEC program over the last 45 seasons to start 15-0 or better, and then lose consecutive games, to start the season. They Commodores have actually done it twice in that span (also in 2007-08).

What's next: Tuesday @ Arkansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 13-5

Stat to know: This is the first time in program history that Florida has scored 90-plus points in four straight games against SEC opponents.

What's next: Tuesday vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 13-5

Stat to know: Alabama has now won three games after trailing by double-digits at halftime since Nate Oats took over in the 2019-20 season. The Tide have lost 15 such games in that span as well.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 16-3

Stat to know: Clemson is now 6-0 in conference play, its second-best start since joining the ACC.

What's next: Tuesday vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 13-5

Stat to know: Darryn Peterson is averaging .798 points per minute, second-most in Big 12 history (min. 20 minutes played per team game, min. 5 games) behind Kansas State's Michael Beasley (.832 in 2007-08). Peterson also averages the third most points per minute of any major conference player in the last 30 seasons, after Marquette's Markus Howard (.837 in 2019-20) and Beasley. He trails only Tarleton's Dior Johnson for most points per minute in D-I this season (.967).

What's next: Tuesday @ Colorado, 11 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 13-5

Stat to know: Darius Acuff Jr. has scored in double figures in 18 straight games -- that's the fourth-longest such streak by an SEC freshman to start their career over the last 20 seasons, behind Vanderbilt's AJ Ogilvy (2007-08), Auburn's Mustapha Heron (2016-17) and Kentucky's Malik Monk (2016-17).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Georgia has won two of its last three games against AP-ranked opponents after losing the previous eight straight.

What's next: Tuesday @ Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 14-4

Stat to know: North Carolina is 1-6 in games in the Pacific Time Zone in five seasons under Hubert Davis.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 13-5

Stat to know: Louisville has had five 100-point games this season, tying for the second-most such games within a season in program history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., The CW Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: The Billikens have won 11 straight games since losing to Stanford in Palm Springs, Calif. in November.

What's next: Tuesday @ Duquesne, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 19-0

Stat to know: Miami (OH) is now tied for the second-longest single-season win streak in MAC history. The only team with a longer win streak was 2001-02 Kent State, which featured future Pro Football Hall-of-Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

What's next: Tuesday @ Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPN+