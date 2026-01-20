Kansas: Bill Self hospitalized, does not travel with team

Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self was hospitalized Monday out of caution and did not travel with the team to Colorado, the school announced.

Self was feeling "under the weather" before being taken to LMH Health, where he received IV fluids, the school said.

The school's statement Monday night said Self was feeling better.

Self, 63, has had multiple health scares in recent years.

In 2023, Self missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments after being hospitalized because of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

In July, Self was admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell and experiencing "some concerning symptoms," per the school. He underwent a procedure to have two stents inserted and was released two days later.

Self, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, has been the coach at Kansas since 2003, winning two national championships and reaching four Final Fours. He led the Jayhawks to an NCAA-record 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004 to 2018.

Kansas (13-5, 3-2 Big 12) has had an up-and-down season, headlined primarily by the availability concerns around star guard Darryn Peterson, the potential No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft. Peterson has missed nine games with a lingering hamstring injury but has started five straight games, including Kansas' upset of then-No. 2 and unbeaten Iowa State last week.

The Jayhawks face Colorado on the road Tuesday before going to in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday.