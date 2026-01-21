Adrian Stubbs breaks Arizona single-game scoring record with 100 points

Open Extended Reactions

Adrian Stubbs isn't on the radar for blue-blood hoops programs looking to land their next star, he's not listed in the SportsCenter Next 100, and he's not on a short list for can't-miss NIL targets for major companies.

But that might change soon.

After making history for Maryvale High School (Arizona) last week, those possibilities could be changing fairly soon for the 5-foot-10 guard.

Stubbs, a senior, needed just three quarters to drop 100 points in a 109-25 victory at Yuma Kofa (Arizona) on Jan. 13.

Need more?

Seventy of the 100 points came in the first half. Stubbs broke the previous state record of 75 points, held by George McCormick since 1966.

"My mindset is always the same for every game and that's to kill and do whatever to win," Stubbs said. "In this one, shots were falling more than usual and my teammates realized I was on pace to get the 100 so they kept feeding me the ball."

Since then, life has changed for Stubbs.

"Yeah, it's been pretty crazy, I never thought life would be this way," Stubbs said. "Just everything from more people following me, lots of likes and a lot of people congratulating me."

Stubbs has even got to enjoy autograph signing, a practice he has plenty of experience with.

"Ever since I was younger, I just imagined signing autographs for people one day, so I always practiced," Stubbs said. "These have been my first round of autographs, and it's been pretty cool."

Since the big game, Stubbs has acquired 3,000-plus followers on social media and even has some past NBA stars chiming in.

"Richard Jefferson left a comment," Stubbs said. "That was really cool just to see."

Still, now that he has gained attention from past pros, he wants to keep turning the heads of college coaches. Pepperdine, Pacific, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah have shown interest in Stubbs thus far.

"It's obviously a great accomplishment, but I just want to stay in a mindset of getting better," Stubbs said. "I don't necessarily want to top it or anything. I definitely want to keep winning and picking up interest from colleges for myself and my teammates."