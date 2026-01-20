Arizona State unveils James Harden-inspired threads

Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State's on-court threads will look a bit different, courtesy of a program icon.

The Sun Devils unveiled a new uniform on Tuesday that blends elements from James Harden's time at Arizona State with his signature shoe deal.

On a black base, "Arizona State" appears in a blocky font in maroon and outlined with gold, with the jersey number sandwiched by the school's name.

Arizona State's "Sparky" mascot logo is featured on two locations -- under the front collar of the jersey and on the sides of the shorts.

On the jersey's maroon back collar is a cream-colored patch with No. 13 -- Harden's jersey number as a Sun Devil -- in gold, a nod to the LA Clippers guard's two seasons with the program.

Similar to Louisville's Donovan Mitchell uniform and Texas Tech football's Patrick Mahomes threads, Arizona State will feature Harden's signature logo -- in this case on the right side of the jersey's collar and the bottom left of the shorts.

Harden, a 16-season NBA veteran, played for the Sun Devils from 2007 to 2009 before being selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a Sun Devil, leading the team to a 2009 NCAA tournament berth.

The Clippers guard first signed a 13-year deal with Adidas in August 2015, after Nike failed to match the shoe company's $200 million offer.