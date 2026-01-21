Charles Bediako gets TRO for Alabama return in NCAA lawsuit

Open Extended Reactions

Former Alabama standout Charles Bediako, who entered the 2023 NBA draft and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs that year, has been granted a temporary restraining order to return to the team and college basketball immediately, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Bediako, who went undrafted and never appeared in an NBA game after he played on two NCAA tournament teams at Alabama in 2021-22 and 2022-23, had sued the NCAA a day earlier after it denied the school's appeal to allow him to return to college basketball.

The judge's monumental ruling came hours after NCAA president Charlie Baker reiterated that Bediako and other players who've signed NBA contracts would not be granted eligibility to play college basketball.

The case could potentially reshape the sport in a turbulent time. While the NCAA has recently cleared international players with professional experience and G League players, those athletes had not previously played college basketball. This is the first time a player who entered an NBA draft and signed an NBA contract after playing college basketball has been given the chance to return to Division I basketball.

James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Circuit Court ruled that Bediako "is immediately eligible" to participate in all team activities with the Crimson Tide. He also ruled that the NCAA is "restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to impose, suggesting or implying any penalties or sanctions" against Bediako, Alabama, its coaches or players.

The temporary restraining order is valid for 10 days. A full hearing on Bediako's request for a preliminary injunction will happen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In his initial complaint against the NCAA, Bediako cited the eligibility of Baylor center James Nnaji, the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA draft who was cleared to play college basketball in December, despite playing in the NBA's summer league and multiple years with Euroleague standout FC Barcelona. Bediako's initial complaint stated that the NCAA has been biased toward the international players with professional experience who had recently been cleared to play.

"The NCAA's recent reinstatement of James Nnaji, along with other European professional players, has shown that its current application of eligibility rules favor players who have competed internationally over athletes who have pursued domestic opportunities," Bediako's complaint said. "Despite being selected 31st overall in the NBA Draft, Nnaji was recently reinstated and will have four seasons of NCAA eligibility. This, despite Nnaji playing professionally for at least three seasons in Europe, including two for powerhouse FC Barcelona. The NCAA's rules also create an entirely arbitrary distinction between student athletes who go directly from high school to professional competition and those who initially enroll in college, later leave for the draft, and then seek to return."

The case could open the floodgates for other former college basketball stars who've signed two-way contracts or even full NBA contracts and want to return to college basketball -- a potential scenario Tom Izzo, Dan Hurley, John Calipari and other leaders in the sport have highlighted. When Louisville announced the commitment of London Johnson, the second G League player who'd been cleared by the NCAA, in October, Izzo envisioned the scenario that's unfolding with Bediako.

"Someone is going to say, 'Well, if they go pro and it doesn't work out, they should be able to come back,'" said Izzo, who added that college basketball has "no rules" right now.

The other professional players, including the European prospects who turned to college basketball as the next steps in their development, had never played Division I basketball. That's why Bediako's case is unique.

In his initial complaint, Bediako said he would have stayed at Alabama had he known that revenue sharing and NIL opportunities would have been available to him in the future. He also cited injuries and his struggles to find a spot at the next level -- he never appeared in any NBA games -- in his request to play college basketball again.

Based on the NCAA's five-year window, Bediako can join Alabama for the rest of the season -- depending on what happens at his next hearing -- before his eligibility is exhausted. He'll join Alabama, which will face Tennessee in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, as it wades through defensive struggles (67th in adjusted defensive efficiency).

In two seasons at Alabama, Bediako averaged 6.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 1.7 BPG. In his most recent season with the Crimson Tide (2022-23), Alabama had the No. 3 defense in America.

In his statement Tuesday, Baker said the NCAA will fight Bediako's pursuit to regain his eligibility.

"Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons," Baker's statement said. "The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract. Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules."