Stanford's Chisom Okpara to miss rest of season with injury

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford's second-leading scorer Chisom Okpara will miss the remainder of the season with a lower extremity injury.

The team announced on Wednesday that Okpara will not be able to return this season after getting hurt in a loss to Virginia on Jan. 10.

Okpara was second on the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Okpara played his second year with the Cardinal after spending his first two seasons in college at Harvard.

Stanford is 14-5 on the season with a 3-3 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including wins over Louisville and North Carolina when those schools were ranked in the AP poll.

The Cardinal host rival California in their next game on Saturday.