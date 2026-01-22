What to know about Charles Bediako, more men's college basketball eligibility cases

Open Extended Reactions

The understanding of college eligibility continues to be tested as men's basketball players with varying degrees of professional experience seek clearance through the NCAA -- and now through the courts.

The approval of requests from three former G League players -- Thierry Darlan (Santa Clara), London Johnson (Louisville) and Abdullah Ahmed (BYU) -- turned heads early in the season. Then the stakes were raised when the NCAA granted eligibility to former NBA draft pick James Nnaji (Baylor) in late December, drawing louder criticism from legendary coaches such as Tom Izzo and John Calipari and forcing the NCAA to release a statement that it "has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract)."

Now we've reached an apparent boiling point, with Charles Bediako -- a former Alabama player who signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs -- suing the NCAA for denying his request and being granted a temporary restraining order that allows him to play for 10 days. (Note: Alabama has not announced whether Bediako will join the team.)

With a preliminary injunction scheduled for Tuesday, here's what we know about Bediako's case, and other eligibility cases involving former pros.

What to know about Charles Bediako

How was Bediako granted eligibility?

Bediako sued the NCAA after Alabama's initial request for his eligibility was denied. He was granted a 10-day restraining order by a Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Circuit Court judge allowing him to immediately join Alabama on Wednesday.

In his lawsuit, Bediako cited multiple G League players who have recently been cleared by the NCAA, as well as Nnaji. His lawsuit stated that the NCAA has been biased toward international players with professional experience over American players who had also pursued professional careers at various levels. Bediako stated he would have stayed at Alabama had he known he could benefit from revenue sharing and NIL opportunities. He also pointed to injuries and his struggles to find a spot at the next level.

How long will Bediako be eligible to play college basketball?

The temporary restraining order is valid for 10 days. A full hearing on Bediako's request for a preliminary injunction will happen Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

If approved, Bediako can only play through the rest of the 2025-26 season, as the NCAA only allows athletes to finish their four seasons in a five-year window (he started his college career in 2021).

What is distinct about Bediako's situation?

Unlike the other players, Bediako did previously play college basketball, at Alabama (2021 through 2023). He also signed a two-way contract with an NBA team, although he has not played in an NBA game.

He also sued the NCAA for the right to play, whereas others have been granted eligibility directly from the NCAA.

What is the NCAA's response to Bediako's waiver?

The NCAA is sticking to its original decision to not allow eligibility to any player who has signed a two-way contract with an NBA team. But, as it has in other cases, the NCAA has also acknowledged the limitations of its authority in a fluid landscape.

"These attempts to sidestep NCAA rules and recruit individuals who have finished their time in college or signed NBA contracts are taking away opportunities from high school students," the organization said Wednesday. "A judge ordering the NCAA to let a former NBA player take the court Saturday against actual college student-athletes is exactly why Congress must step in and empower college sports to enforce our eligibility rules."

What to know about James Nnaji

Nnaji scored five points in his debut for Baylor. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

How was James Nnaji granted eligibility?

The NCAA cleared Nnaji to join Baylor in late December.

How long will Nnaji be eligible to play college basketball?

Nnaji, who had never played college basketball, was granted four years of eligibility.

What is distinct about Nnaji's situation?

Nnaji is the first former NBA draft pick to be allowed to play college basketball. He was selected 31st in the 2023 draft, though ultimately only played in summer league games (2023 and 2025). He never played an official NBA game.

Like other former European pros who have joined the college ranks, Nnaji also spent the past five years playing overseas for FC Barcelona.

What was the response to Nnaji being granted eligibility?

Michigan State's Izzo told the media "shame on the NCAA" for clearing a drafted player. Arkansas' Calipari was critical of the NCAA for allowing players with any professional experience to play at the college level. And UConn coach Dan Hurley tweeted "Santa Claus is delivering mid season acquisitions...this s*** is crazy!!"

Their criticisms took aim at Nnaji's background as a draft pick, experience in the EuroLeague and midseason timing of his signing. It collectively elicited a response from NCAA president Charlie Baker, who released a lengthy statement clarifying players who had signed an NBA contract were not considered eligible by the NCAA.

G League players

London Johnson, a former G Leaguer, was activated by Louisville in mid-January but will sit out the 2025-26 campaign. He was granted two seasons of college eligibility by the NCAA Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

How were former G League players granted eligibility?

The NCAA cleared Darlan in September, Johnson in October and Ahmed in November.

How long will they be eligible to play college basketball?

Darlan and Johnson were each granted two years of eligibility based on their ages and years removed from high school. Ahmed was reportedly granted three based on the same formula.

What is distinct about their situations?

The NCAA does not consider having played in the G League to be the same as having played in the NBA. These three players also participated in the G League Ignite, a special program for younger pro prospects that dissolved after the 2023-24 season due to new NIL rules in college sports that minimized its talent pipeline and were not contractually attached to any NBA teams.

Darlan has appeared in every game for Santa Clara as of this writing. Ahmed played in five of the first six games BYU has played since making his debut in mid-December. And Johnson is redshirting this season at Louisville.

What was the response to them gaining eligibility?

Izzo was vocal in the wake of Johnson's eligibility decision, telling the media "the NCAA has got to regroup."

NCAA eligibility rules

