Kam Williams breaks foot in Kentucky's win over Texas

Kentucky coach Mark Pope said guard Kam Williams "will be out for a while" with a broken foot suffered in Wednesday night's 85-80 win over Texas in Lexington.

"Kam's foot's broken," Pope said, adding he hoped to "get him back healthy as soon as we possibly can, but he'll be out for a while and it's certainly a blow to us."

Williams scored nine points in only 16 minutes before suffering the injury for Kentucky (13-6, 4-2 SEC).

Williams, a sophomore, was averaging 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds before the game.