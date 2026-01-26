Men's basketball recruits who could outperform their ranking

Open Extended Reactions

January is the grind of college basketball. Nonconference play is over, teams should be settled into their identities, and coaches have determined their starting lineups and bench rotations. It's also the month freshmen begin to establish more consistency.

Last year we said that the current freshman class would be one of the most talented and impactful in decades. Names such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings have lived up to the billing. All ranked near the top of the SC Next 100, they have been outstanding.

But what about the players who were not ranked, or those who significantly outperformed their rankings?

With more than half a million high school players nationwide each season, cracking the SC Next rankings is an indicator of elite traits, though it doesn't guarantee success. And every year players exceed their evaluations, thanks to exceptional character traits, physical development, late growth or a breakthrough offseason before stepping on a college campus.

When you see former three-star Ebuka Okorie at Stanford dominating ACC play, or Keaton Wagler of Illinois emerging as one of the best freshmen in the country -- despite being an unranked four-star -- it naturally raises the question: Who is next?

Here are five high school prospects in the class of 2026 who project to outperform their current ranking as freshmen -- or shortly after -- in college basketball.

One of the best athletes in the class, Toure won the dunk contest at the City of Palms with a dazzling performance of natural ability, and scored 78 points, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. His jump shot has made significant strides, helping improve his upside. At Arkansas, his 3-point shooting, free throw rate and especially his defense should continue to improve while he remains impactful inside the arc and at the rim. John Calipari has a long track record of developing freshmen and trusting them with big roles. Expect Toure to shine early and often, and put himself on the NBA draft radar.

College player comparison: Tounde Yessoufou, G, Baylor

Toure and Yessoufou are both physically gifted two-way wings with high motors. For both, their athleticism emerged first before the perimeter shooting followed. In the same way that more consistent shooting unlocked Yessoufou's potential and turned him into a potential lottery pick, Toure could follow a similar path.

No. 55 Quincy Wadley, SG, Uncommitted

Wadley was initially ranked higher in the SC Next 100 after showing early promise, but he slid down the board because injuries kept him out of action for an extended period of time. But he is once again playing extremely well. At Hoophall West earlier this month, Wadley showcased guard skills with NBA-caliber athleticism. He's an unselfish playmaker who is comfortable knocking down open 3s, and his finishing ability stands out. He'll play a major role wherever he lands, and his upside as a two-way perimeter impact will help a top program. Schools pursuing him aggressively include USC, Oregon, Cal, Maryland, Florida and Louisville. NBA scouts are monitoring his progress as well.

College player comparison: Ian Jackson, G, St. John's

Much like Jackson, Wadley is explosive and excellent in transition. He can go coast-to-coast and put pressure on a defense to finish or find the open man. Jackson has played more point guard in college, and Wadley could make a similar transition.

Quinones has one of the most mature games and highest basketball IQs in the senior class. His decision-making and composure make him a player coaches trust. Choosing Florida Atlantic over the power conferences that were recruiting him positions Quinones for early opportunity, and he's equipped to take advantage. He effectively plays either guard spot and keeps defenses honest with his jumper. As his defense improves, so will his impact as a freshman.

College player comparison: Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Uzan has been a steady presence as Houston's starting point guard. Quinones is like him in that both are bigger guards who make good decisions and precise reads in pick-and-roll action and can shoot off the screen. Quinones should similarly emerge as the Owls' point guard and help lead them to another postseason.

Ponder is the most physically imposing prospect in the class. At 6-foot-10 and nearly 300 pounds, he immediately evokes comparisons to football linemen. But his conditioning has steadily improved, as has his production: He has recently posted some outrageous scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking numbers, including some emphatic triple-doubles. Florida State head coach Luke Loucks has successful NBA coaching experience and is a strong teacher on the defensive end, where Ponder could quickly become an anchor thanks to his massive size. Once he begins working with Florida State's strength and nutrition programs, he could become the talk of the ACC.

College player comparison: Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Few college players, if any, are built like Ponder. But his frame, physical tools, paint production, rebounding and rim protection most mirror those of Johnson, who is thriving at Michigan.

Coleman, who won't be unranked for long, had a strong summer with Bradley Beal Elite, culminating in a Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship where he impressed as a shooter and defender. The Missouri native also enjoyed a breakout December that included a pair of 30-point games against out-of-state opponents, and an impressive performance at City of Palms. With his pinpoint shooting and Steph Curry-type frame, he should make an immediate impact at Wake Forest, and eventually make it onto the NBA draft boards.

College player comparison: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Coleman is on a similar trajectory to that of Wagler, who was a high four-star recruit but just missed the SC Next 100 last year. Both are quality 3-point shooters who also rack up production at the free throw line. Wagler is the surprise of the freshman class this year and a borderline lottery pick; Coleman, too, has emerged as the No. 1 surprise in this high school senior class.