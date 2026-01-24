Michigan recruit Marcus Moller taking break for cancer treatment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan basketball recruit Marcus Moller of Denmark has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is taking a break from the sport, his current team in Spain announced Friday.

Moller, a 7-foot-3 center, signed with the Wolverines in November.

His club team, Unicaja Malaga, said he has returned to Denmark to receive treatment and be with his family.

"While he focuses on his health and recovery, we truly look forward to having Marcus with us in Ann Arbor this summer and are beyond excited for his future as a Wolverine," Michigan's basketball team posted on social media.