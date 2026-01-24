Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson (ankle) out vs. Kansas State

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson will not play against Kansas State on Saturday night, the team announced.

Peterson appeared to turn his ankle in the second half of Tuesday's win over Colorado but played through the injury. Peterson was ruled out after he tested the ankle during Saturday's shootaround.

The injury is not expected to be long term, but it will keep Peterson out of his 10th game of the season after he has twice missed multiple contests due to a hamstring injury and cramping.

Peterson, who is projected as the top prospect for this year's NBA draft, is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.