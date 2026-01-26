Hearing for Alabama's Charles Bediako postponed, TRO extended

Charles Bediako flushes it at the rim in his first game back in an Alabama uniform. (0:20)

The hearing on Alabama center Charles Bediako's request for a preliminary injunction has been delayed because of weather issues, according to a court filing, resulting in his temporary restraining order being extended another 10 days.

Bediako was granted a 10-day TRO last week that allowed him to play immediately for Alabama and that barred the NCAA from punishing the university in any way, with a full hearing scheduled for Tuesday. But the parties held a virtual status conference Monday because Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, was unable to attend Tuesday's hearing because of weather issues.

Judge James H. Roberts extended the TRO for 10 days after the NCAA agreed "that there exists good cause" to extend it. The initial TRO, which was granted Wednesday, was expected to remain in effect for 10 days or until a hearing could take place.

A full hearing will be set at a later date.

Bediako played in his first college game in almost three years on Saturday against Tennessee, scoring 13 points in a 79-73 loss. Alabama hosts Missouri on Tuesday before heading to Florida on Sunday.

The 6-foot-11 center played two seasons at Alabama in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before leaving early for the NBA draft. He went undrafted and never played in an NBA game, spending the past three seasons playing for three different G League teams, suiting up as recently as last weekend for the Motor City Cruise.

He sued the NCAA for immediate reinstatement after the organization denied Alabama's appeal for his return.

Unlike the former pros who were granted eligibility by the NCAA -- including Baylor's James Nnaji, the first drafted player to be given eligibility in men's college basketball -- Bediako signed a two-way deal with multiple NBA teams, and the NCAA has previously given that as its line in the sand when it comes to eligibility.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, issued a statement Friday reiterating that anyone who remains in the NBA draft past the withdrawal deadline, which Bediako did, forfeits his remaining college eligibility.

"[If those rules] cannot be enforced, it would create an unstable environment for the student-athletes, schools building a roster for the following season and the NBA," Gavitt said in the statement.

Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his two previous seasons at Alabama.