Ranking the top 50 men's college basketball players at midseason

Open Extended Reactions

When we ranked the top 100 players heading into the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, we made a point to take the incoming freshman class seriously.

For years, college coaches and NBA scouts had pinpointed this group of first-year players as transcendent, and we wanted to weigh that accordingly. And despite having three freshmen in our top six and 12 in our top 100, we were not even close to correctly valuing the class. We're making up for that oversight in our midseason rankings.

There are 13 freshmen in our top 50, including three in the top four and seven in the top 15.

What follows is not purely a ranking of the best players in men's college basketball; it's a ranking of players performing the best this season -- with a little wiggle room to factor in what we're projecting moving forward.

Consider this essentially a 50-man All-America team. That's why you won't see some players who were ranked highly coming into the campaign but have since taken a step back in production, such as UCLA's Donovan Dent, NC State's Darrion Williams and Florida's Alex Condon.

Just like in the preseason, ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf ranked the top 50 by creating their own lists then tweaking and changing the combined order until reaching a consensus.

No. 1 was not up for debate. Nor was No. 2. The rest? Fair game.

Note: All stats as of Monday, unless otherwise indicated.

Jump to:

50-41 | 40-31 | 30-21 | 20-11 | 10-1

Louisville Cardinals | G | Fr.

Now that Brown is healthy, the freshman guard is worthy of a spot in the rankings. He was one of the best first-year players during the first 10 games of the season, averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists, with standout performances against Kentucky (29 points) and Arkansas (22 points). After missing the next five weeks because of a lower back injury, Brown returned last weekend against Virginia Tech and had 20 points and 6 assists. -- Borzello

Florida Gators | C | Jr.

Chinyelu's recent four-game stretch, in which he posted four consecutive 15-point, 10-rebound double-doubles and averaged 17.8 points and 14.8 rebounds, propelled the 6-10 center to a spot in the rankings -- even ahead of teammate and preseason All-American Alex Condon. Chinyelu was already one of the best defenders in the SEC, but he has become a legitimate offensive threat, too. He's averaging 11.9 points and 11.0 rebounds (fifth in the country) and shooting 62.4%. -- Borzello

UConn Huskies | C | Sr.

During a five-game stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 5, Reed played just 15 minutes because of injury. In that stretch, UConn, one of the best offensive teams in the country, was 55th in adjusted efficiency and sub-100 in offensive rebounding rate, per Barttorvik.com. The 6-11 center hasn't missed a game since, resulting in a top-50 offensive rebounding rate and the No. 3 defense in the country for the Huskies. They're clearly a better team with Reed (14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks). -- Medcalf

Michigan Wolverines | F | Soph.

Johnson has been an important contributor in coach Dusty May's second season in Ann Arbor, ranking fourth in EvanMiya's individual defensive rankings. Per Synergy Sports data, opposing players have made just 33% percent of their shots against him in man-to-man schemes. Numbers aside, May has praised the 6-9 forward, who's averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds, for being a great teammate and called him one of his favorite players. -- Medcalf

Mississippi State Bulldogs | G | Jr.

Mississippi State has really struggled in SEC play, but Hubbard is cementing himself as one of the nation's elite scorers. He's averaging 21.0 points, which ranks 13th in that category, and has scored at least 30 points on three separate occasions -- including 38 at Texas and 30 against Oklahoma in back-to-back games in early January. -- Borzello

Tennessee Volunteers | F | Fr.

We've been spoiled by this season's collection of assertive freshmen who've made this class one of the best in recent memory. Ament, a 6-10 forward, initially stood out because we did not see a similar edge -- consistently, at least -- from him early. It seems he just needed more time to develop that confidence. Ament (21.5 points, 38% from 3 in Tennessee's last four games entering the week) has transformed himself into one of the SEC's best and justified his place in the top 10 of ESPN's latest NBA mock draft. -- Medcalf

play 0:24 Nate Ament draws the and-1 Nate Ament finishes the tough layup and draws a foul.

Baylor Bears | G | Soph.

When Carr arrived at Tennessee in 2023, he had steady preseason buzz. It didn't pan out in Knoxville, however, with the 6-5 guard averaging 1.6 points as a freshman and then playing just four games as a sophomore before leaving the team. At Baylor, however, Carr's scoring ability has shined. He entered the week averaging 20.4 points, which ranks among the top 25 nationally. -- Borzello

Washington Huskies | F | Fr.

Steinbach has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Washington team. Steinbach entered the week with 12 double-doubles, including five of the 20-10 variety. He ranks fourth nationally with 11.1 rebounds to go with 18.0 points, and he has had some huge stat lines: Most notably, he averaged 26.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in back-to-back games against UCLA and USC. -- Borzello

Kansas State Wildcats | G | Jr.

A year ago, Haggerty was a star at Memphis and a second-team AP All-American who anchored the most successful season of coach Penny Hardaway's tenure. Haggerty was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal, too. Some things haven't changed. Haggerty has one of the most impressive stat lines in the country again -- 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 37% from 3 -- even if he has been unable to lift Kansas State out of the Big 12's basement. The Wildcats' performance is, in part, why he has fallen toward the bottom of these rankings. -- Medcalf

UConn Huskies | G | Jr.

After an up-and-down December, Demary has returned to form in Big East play, showing why he was one of the most sought-after point guards in the transfer portal last spring. The Georgia transfer has had some of the most efficient stats in conference play, averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals, and shooting 54.5% from 3 over his past eight games entering the week. His 23-point, 15-assist performance at Providence is his best showing of 2025-26 thus far. -- Borzello

Kentucky Wildcats | G | Sr.

The SEC Preseason Player of the Year spearheaded a roster that reportedly cost Kentucky brass more than $20 million to sign. So the criticism was warranted when Oweh, and the rest of the team, struggled early. That narrative has changed in recent weeks, however. Oweh led the Wildcats to five straight wins entering the week, averaging 19.2 points in that span and 16.1 points on the season. And just like that, Kentucky has gone from bubble team to SEC contender. -- Medcalf

play 0:22 Otega Oweh hammers it home for the Wildcats Otega Oweh rises to the rim and throws down a one-handed dunk to extend Kentucky's lead.

Purdue Boilermakers | F | Sr.

Kaufman-Renn entered the season with All-American expectations, but his scoring has taken a significant hit from a season ago, dropping from 20.1 to 12.5 points per game. He's more dominant on the glass, however, ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage and averaging 8.6 boards. He has come up with huge performances on occasion, too, headlined by his 19 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a win at Alabama. -- Borzello

Duke Blue Devils | G | Soph.

For the first couple of months this season, Duke was looking for a consistent second option to take some of the pressure off Boozer on the offense. Since ACC play began, Evans has stepped forward as that player. Entering the week, he was averaging 18.9 points and shooting nearly 37% from 3-point range in conference games, with three outings of at least 20 points during that seven-game stretch. -- Borzello

Houston Cougars | G | Sr.

The Cougars' freshmen (see: Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr.) might be key for coach Kelvin Sampson's 12th season at Houston, but Sharp has patiently waited his turn to become the leader of this group. The fifth-year standout -- he redshirted his freshman season -- is averaging a career-high 16.1 points and connecting on 39% of his 3-point attempts. He has also committed turnovers on only 8% of his offensive possessions, a top-75 mark nationally. No wonder Houston owns one of the lowest turnover rates, per KenPom. -- Medcalf

Louisville Cardinals | G | Sr.

With Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. on the floor together, the Cardinals produce 121.5 points per 100 possessions, according to EvanMiya. So when Brown missed five weeks because of a back injury, Conwell had to step up. Entering the week, the 6-4 guard was averaging 19.5 points and 37% from 3, ranking in the top 50 for scoring. He held together a team that was top 20 offensively and top 40 defensively through Brown's hiatus. -- Medcalf

Miami Hurricanes | F | Sr.

Reneau (19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) took 674 shots near the rim last season at Indiana, per Synergy Sports. With 11 games to go in this campaign at Miami, the 6-9 forward has already taken 617 such shots and made 65% of them. It's clear he has found his bread and butter at Miami, changing the course of his career as well as coach Jai Lucas' debut season, which could end with the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2023. -- Medcalf

play 0:17 Malik Reneau drills shot vs. Syracuse Orange Malik Reneau drills shot vs. Syracuse Orange

BYU Cougars | G | Sr.

Saunders could repeat as an all-Big 12 first-team selection. The additions of AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III have taken pressure off him and created more one-on-one scenarios. As a result, he's a more effective scorer. He has the highest offensive rating of his career; he has made 62% of his shots around the rim, per Synergy Sports; and he's a 39% 3-point shooter. Overall, Saunders is one of the most complete offensive players in the country. -- Medcalf

Arizona Wildcats | F | Fr.

Peat grabbed a seat at the table of elite freshman from day one, when he finished with 30 points (on 11-for-18 shooting), 7 rebounds and 5 assists in Arizona's 93-87 win over defending national champion Florida in the season-opener. Over the next two months, the 6-8 forward endured the growing pains most freshman experience. However, he has once again evolved into a go-to threat for the No. 1 team in America. In the eight games prior to Monday's matchup against BYU in Provo, Utah, he averaged 16.1 points and shot 60% inside the arc. -- Medcalf

Stanford Cardinal | G | Fr.

Outside of Keaton Wagler, Okorie has been the biggest surprise among this season's freshman class. Before a couple of down games last week, he was among Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa as the nation's top scorers. Okorie is still averaging 21.7 points, good enough for 11th. He had 36 points and 9 assists against North Carolina and 28 points against Louisville. -- Borzello

Arizona Wildcats | G | Fr.

Players don't always know how to find a role on a great team, but that hasn't been a problem for Burries, a 6-4 freshman guard for the No. 1 team in America. He has responded to every charge from coach Tommy Lloyd and managed to build chemistry on a stacked roster. Averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals, Burries is a projected first-round draft pick because of his versatility and all-around talent. -- Medcalf

SMU Mustangs | G | Sr.

What are the origins of the best nickname in college basketball? Miller's mother reportedly borrowed a relative's nickname, "Boobie," and turned it into "Boopie." His name has been brought up a lot this season, too, because, thanks to him, SMU is on the verge of its first NCAA tournament appearance in nearly a decade. Miller, Texas Tech's Christian Anderson and Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. are the only players averaging at least 19 points and 6 assists and shooting at least 37% from beyond the arc. -- Medcalf

play 0:18 Boopie Miller knocks down basket Boopie Miller knocks down basket

Tennessee Volunteers | G | Sr.

Gillespie has had to shoulder a bigger scoring load this season at Tennessee, and he has responded with career highs in points (18.8) and assists (5.5). He has had a slew of huge performances against NCAA-caliber competition, too: 22 points vs. Houston, 34 vs. Texas, 24 vs. Kentucky, 24 vs. Alabama. He and Nate Ament will be relied upon to carry the Vols come March. -- Borzello

North Carolina Tar Heels | C | Jr.

After two seasons in Arizona, Veesaar has found success in Chapel Hill. He's averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as part of the nation's best frontcourt duo alongside Caleb Wilson. Veesaar has been incredibly efficient, shooting 69% inside the arc and 47.3% from 3-point range, while posting 10 double-doubles -- including 17 points and 10 boards in a win at Kentucky in December. -- Borzello

Iowa State Cyclones | F | Jr.

Momcilovic has been arguably the best shooter in college basketball this season. He entered the week shooting 57% from 2, 54.1% from 3 and 90% from the free-throw line -- with his 3-point percentage ranking third in the country. The 6-8 forward is also averaging a career-high 18.8 points, and he has made eight 3-pointers in a game on three different occasions this season. -- Borzello

Nebraska Cornhuskers | F | Jr.

After averaging 8.8 points at Iowa last season, Sandfort is in the midst of a massive breakout campaign in Lincoln, emerging as the most important player on a Nebraska team that entered the week without a loss. The 6-7 forward entered the week averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 rebounds and shooting nearly 42% from 3 on eight attempts per game. He has scored at least 22 points in each of his past four games entering the week and also had 32 in the Cornhuskers' big December win at Illinois. -- Borzello

Northwestern Wildcats | F | Sr.

AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are neck-and-neck for the nation's scoring title, but Martinelli isn't far behind. The 7-6 forward is averaging 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds and shooting a whopping 48.1% from 3. Northwestern's 9-11 record has limited the buzz about Martinelli, but he has found success in matchups against the best teams in the country, including a 32-point effort in a loss to Ohio State and a 28-point night in a loss to Michigan State. -- Medcalf

play 0:21 Nick Martinelli drops in the smooth basket Nick Martinelli impresses with nice shot

Ohio State Buckeyes | G | Sr.

Thornton has made a strong case as one of the best players in the nation. Among players with a usage rate of 20% or higher, the 6-2 guard is ranked third (137.4) -- five slots higher than Cameron Boozer (134.6), who admittedly plays a larger role in his team's offensive output. Still, Thornton (20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 40% from beyond the arc) is one of toughest matchups in the Big Ten and beyond. He's also part of the reason Ohio State is flirting with its first NCAA tournament appearance in four years. -- Medcalf

Iowa Hawkeyes | G | Sr.

Many asked in the preseason: Could Stirtz and Ben McCollum translate their success from the mid-majors to the Big Ten? Early returns are positive. Stirtz's numbers -- 18.3 points, 5.0 assists -- aren't far from what he put up last season, and he has bounced back from some subpar performances with 20-plus points in each of the past two games. Going for 27 points on 8-for-10 shooting against Donovan Dent and UCLA is arguably his standout thus far. -- Borzello

St. John's Red Storm | F | Sr.

A year ago, Ejiofor was an all-Big East first-team forward who helped the Red Storm capture the regular season and conference tournament championships for the first time in nearly 30 years. This season, despite a rocky start, he has carried Rick Pitino's squad back into Big East title contention, along with a comfortable top-25 NET ranking. During the team's current six-game losing streak, the 6-9 star averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals. Few players his size have had a similar impact on their teams. -- Medcalf

Arizona Wildcats | G | Sr.

The head of the snake that is the nation's No. 1 team at both ends of the floor. Bradley opened the season with clutch performances down the stretch of marquee wins over Florida and UConn and has established himself as one of the best point guards in the country. He is averaging 14.0 points and 4.4 assists after his 26-point performance against BYU on Monday, also ranking in the top 10 of the Big 12 in steal percentage. -- Borzello

Iowa State Cyclones | G | Sr.

Following a recent win over Baylor, Lipsey told ESPN he was never more than 70% healthy last season, as he played through multiple injuries. This season, though, the point guard is fully healthy, and things have been different for an Iowa State squad that remains in pursuit of a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones register 121 points per 100 possessions (that's better than the New York Knicks) when Lipsey is on the floor and are among the top 15 in adjusted offensive (14th) and defensive (sixth) efficiency. For his part, Lipsey comes in at 28th in EvanMiya's individual offensive efficiency rankings. -- Medcalf

Florida Gators | F | Jr.

Haugh is the best player on the SEC's best (for now) team. But it hasn't been easy for the Gators to get here. Florida had a new backcourt and seemed to flop earlier amid talk of a title repeat. Haugh, too, adjusted to a different role as a combo forward who now plays in space and often guards smaller, quicker opposing players. Yet, he has still managed to average 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds as the centerpiece for the defending national champions, who look like contenders again. -- Medcalf

play 0:24 Thomas Haugh knocks down bucket Thomas Haugh drops in the smooth bucket

UConn Huskies | F | Sr.

Karaban's per-game averages -- 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds entering the week -- might not match some of the other highly ranked players on this list, but he's the linchpin for a top-three team with a legitimate shot at a third national championship in four years. He's fearless when it comes to taking and making big shots late in games, and he can carry the offense when needed, most notably when he scored 21 against BYU back in November. -- Borzello

Vanderbilt Commodores | G | Soph.

Before this season, Tanner's wasn't a name most of the country even knew. The unranked high school prospect picked Vanderbilt over Ole Miss, Belmont and Murray. Today, the 6-6 guard is averaging 17.4 points and shooting 40% from 3 as the leader of a Vanderbilt squad that won its first 16 games and elevated Mark Byington into the national coach of the year convo. Tanner is now a projected first-round NBA draft pick, too. -- Medcalf

Gonzaga Bulldogs | F | Sr.

A contender for national accolades, Ike has missed three consecutive games because of an ankle injury that Gonzaga team officials are calling a "day-to-day" situation that isn't cause for concern. Still, the Bulldogs have been a different team without the 6-9 forward, who has averaged 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. Entering the week, the Zags ranked 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency. During that three-game stretch without Ike, however, they've ranked 157th. -- Medcalf

Illinois Fighting Illini | G | Fr.

Wagler had perhaps the best individual performance we've seen from anyone this season -- freshman or otherwise -- when he went for 46 points in Saturday's win at Purdue. He did it on just 17 attempts, going 13-for-17 from the field, 9-for-11 from 3 and 11-for-13 from the free throw line. An unranked four-star prospect coming out of high school, Wagler has arguably become a projected NBA draft lottery pick, averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, and shooting 43.5% from 3. -- Borzello

Michigan State Spartans | G | Soph.

Fears has taken over the full-time starting point guard spot for Tom Izzo and become one of the elite playmakers in college basketball. He ranks second in the country in assists (8.9 per game) and had scored at least 14 points in eight straight games entering the week, averaging 13.4 points on the season. Fears has had double-figure assists eight times, including last weekend's 17-point, 17-assist performance. -- Borzello

Auburn Tigers | F | Sr.

If Yaxel Lendeborg has been the best transfer in the country, Hall isn't too far behind. At his fourth school in four years, Hall is having the best and most efficient season of his career. He was averaging 20.3 points and 7.6 rebounds entering the week, shooting better than 41% from 3. And he has had some of his best games in Auburn's biggest wins: 32 points vs. Arkansas, 24 vs. Florida, 28 vs. NC State, 20 vs. St. John's. -- Borzello

play 0:24 Keyshawn Hall gets the and-1 to fall for Auburn Keyshawn Hall drills basket vs. Florida Gators

Texas Tech Red Raiders | G | Soph.

The buzz about Anderson began last season, when the 6-foot-3 guard dropped 22 points in his team's Sweet 16 victory over Arkansas. This season, he has blossomed into an All-America-level player. Averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals, he has a higher offensive rating than teammate JT Toppin, and he has made 44% of his 3s. And, in some of Texas Tech's most difficult wins, he has risen to the occasion: 22 points vs. BYU, 27 vs. Duke, 26 vs. Arkansas. Tech hasn't skipped a beat after losing all-Big 12 standout Darrion Williams after last season, and it's largely because of Anderson. -- Medcalf

Arkansas Razorbacks | G | Fr.

Acuff will go down as one of the best freshmen point guards John Calipari has ever coached. Acuff has been at his best in games against major-conference opponents -- dating back to his 21-point effort against Duke -- and is going toe-to-toe with (or outplaying) the likes of Jeremy Fears Jr., Christian Anderson, Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Mikel Brown Jr. He had 31 points against LSU over the weekend and is averaging 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds and shooting 42% from 3. -- Borzello

Houston Cougars | G | Fr.

We would be lying if we said recency bias didn't play a role in Flemings' placement in this ranking. He had one of the best individual efforts anyone has had all season on Saturday, finishing with 42 points and 6 assists in a narrow loss to Texas Tech. It's the latest in a long line of massive performances from Flemings, who has gone from the least heralded of Houston's three freshmen to an NBA draft lottery pick over the past three months. -- Borzello

Michigan Wolverines | F | Sr.

It sounds ridiculous now, but there was actual concern about Lendeborg's potential impact at Michigan after he totaled only 21 points and 9 rebounds in the first two games of the season. That seems like a long time ago, as Lendeborg is now the two-way anchor for one of the most dominant teams in the country. He's averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and nearly three total blocks + steals per game. He's the highest-ranked transfer on this list. -- Borzello

Alabama Crimson Tide | G | Soph.

Philon has the highest usage rate in the SEC, per KenPom, and is still one of the nation's most efficient players: He ranks 15th in EvanMiya's individual offensive efficiency ratings, one spot behind AJ Dybantsa and four ahead of Jefferson. Philon is averaging 22.2 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 37% from 3. Synergy Sports rates him as an "excellent" offensive player and "very good" defensive player, making him one of the nation's top playmakers. -- Medcalf

Kansas Jayhawks | G | Fr.

If Peterson had been healthy for the entire season, who knows how much higher he might have landed in this ranking. And if he can stay healthy for the rest of the season, No. 7 may look too low in retrospect. But the facts are simple: Peterson has played in just 10 of Kansas' 20 games, missing time on three separate occasions with a lingering hamstring injury and now a sprained ankle. When he is on the floor, he's sensational, averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds with high-level efficiency. -- Borzello

Texas Tech Red Raiders | F | Jr.

The buzz around this freshmen class has overshadowed the performances of top returning players -- Toppin among them. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, all improvements over last season. A second-team All-American last season, Toppin put the country on notice with his 31-point, 12-rebound effort in Saturday's win over Houston -- only the second loss of the season for the Cougars. He has made 61% of his shots inside the arc, another improvement over last season. -- Medcalf

play 0:12 JT Toppin gets the basket plus the foul JT Toppin gets the basket plus the foul

Purdue Boilermakers | G | Sr.

Smith might not be the National Player of the Year favorite he was before the season tipped, but he has still arguably been the best guard in the country. He leads the nation in assists and is still on track to break Bobby Hurley's NCAA career assists record (1,076) at his current pace (9.3 per game). The senior was content with deferring to his teammates for most of the nonconference campaign but has started picking up his scoring in recent weeks, averaging 21.0 points in his past six games. -- Borzello

North Carolina Tar Heels | F | Fr.

North Carolina didn't record its 16th win of the 2024-25 season until mid-February. Now led by Wilson, this season's Tar Heels reached that mark Saturday. Wilson is the leader of a team that's second in offensive efficiency in the ACC, registering at least 20 points in 14 games. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in one of the greatest freshman seasons in men's college basketball history. -- Medcalf

Iowa State Cyclones | F | Sr.

After starting his career at Saint Mary's (2022-24), Jefferson has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons in Ames, cementing himself as one of the best all-around players in the sport. The 6-9 forward is averaging career highs across the board -- 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.6 blocks + steals -- while adding a pair of triple-doubles. -- Borzello

BYU Cougars | F | Fr.

Dybantsa picked BYU over the blue bloods that hoped to sign the explosive 6-foot-9 athlete -- and it's paying off. Kevin Young's free-flowing offense has positioned the Boston native to vie for the No. 1 spot in the 2026 NBA draft. Averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals, Dybantsa has played like an All-American while improving each week, evolving into a player who can impact games with or without the ball in his hands. His career-high 43-point effort in Saturday's win over rival Utah was an example of his growth. -- Medcalf

Duke Blue Devils | F | Fr.

Boozer brought a reputation as a high-level winner and producer into college, and he has been exactly that since the season began. He's the clear favorite for National Player of the Year, entering the week leading the nation in scoring (23.7 points per game) and ranking in the top 20 in rebounding (9.9 per game), while contributing 4.1 assists and shooting better than 58%. And he's doing it all for a top-five team. -- Borzello