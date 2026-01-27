No. 1 Arizona survives BYU's late rally to remain undefeated

Open Extended Reactions

PROVO, Utah -- Brayden Burries scored 29 points and made the game-saving block in the final seconds as top-ranked Arizona remained unbeaten by holding off a furious rally from No. 13 BYU for an 86-83 victory Monday night.

Jaden Bradley added 26 points for the Wildcats (21-0, 9-0 Big 12), who matched the best start in school history.

BYU trailed by 19 midway through the second half before trimming the deficit to one with a 12-2 run that began with just more than a minute left. Keba Keita's putback dunk pulled the Cougars to 84-83 with 16 seconds to go, and they forced a turnover on the inbounds play.

Robert Wright III drove toward the rim and wriggled free for a good look near the basket, but Burries came flying over from the weak side to block the shot from behind. He grabbed the loose ball and converted two free throws before BYU missed a long heave at the buzzer.