ESPN top-25 small forward Qayden Samuels commits to Alabama

Top-25 senior Qayden Samuels has committed to Alabama over Georgetown, he announced Wednesday.

Samuels, a Maryland native, visited both schools in the fall, but opted to delay his decision past the early signing period in November.

"I had to decide whether I wanted to stay home or go away," Samuels told ESPN. "My family was going to support either decision. When I went to Alabama, I loved the school. I met with the trainers, academic staff, and the athletic director, and I felt a strong connection.

"Nate Oats has been recruiting me and offered me since I was a sophomore. Georgetown and coach [Ed] Cooley have also recruited me for a long time. I have a high respect for the Georgetown program and Coach Cooley."

Alabama emerged as the favorite for Samuels following his October visit to Tuscaloosa, where he developed a strong relationship with Oats and was able to get an in-person look at his coaching style.

"Alabama has all the resources; they're building a new practice facility," he said. "During my visit, Coach Oats spent a lot of time with me, and we really connected. Watching him in practice, he is very focused and intense, but he never gets too high or too low.

"Their play style of shooting threes, layups and free throws fits my game ... I believe it's a program and place where I can go and have the opportunity to become a pro."

A 6-foot-5 small forward from Bishop McNamara High School (Maryland), Samuels is ranked No. 22 in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2026. Samuels has missed time this season with a foot injury, but he was one of the best scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer for Team Takeover, averaging 20.4 points to go with 9.6 rebounds, while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range. He also led the NBPA Top 100 camp in scoring, averaging 26.4 points.

Samuels elevates well on his jump shot with a high release point and understands how to draw contact on his way to the basket. His mid-range shot and 3-point shot are both equally dangerous, as he's uniquely gifted at making pull-up jump shots from both mid-range and deep using rhythm dribbles to create the space to shoot. At 6-foot-5, he does an excellent job of rebounding down and has the ability to push the ball in transition, which should fit right into Alabama's transition game.

He hasn't been a primary pick-and-roll player in the past, but he has been highly productive in that role when given the opportunity. Samuels has upside as an off-ball scorer and as someone who can create his own shot, as well as play effectively in two-man games.

Samuels is the second SC Next 100 recruit in Alabama's 2026 class, joining No. 33 Tarris Bouie. The Crimson Tide also remain in the mix for uncommitted top-five prospect Caleb Holt.