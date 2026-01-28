Alabama judge recused from Charles Bediako's eligibility case

Open Extended Reactions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The judge in Alabama center Charles Bediako's eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA has recused himself from the case.

Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge James Roberts filed the order Wednesday, according to court documents. AL.com first reported Roberts' recusal.

The case was reassigned to Judge Daniel Pruet, an Alabama graduate who is overseeing the murder case involving former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles.

The NCAA filed a motion for recusal Tuesday, noting Roberts' donations to the university as well as public perception that his relationship with Alabama athletics could alter his judgment in the case. Roberts was listed as a donor on the Crimson Tide Foundation's website.

"Courts in Alabama and beyond have widely recognized that a mere appearance of partiality is sufficient to require the recusal of a trial judge," the NCAA wrote. "This appearance can be compounded by widespread media and public scrutiny questioning the trial court's impartiality. Despite the NCAA's confidence that the Court can disregard his connections to the University of Alabama and its athletics programs, recusal is still necessary to protect these proceedings from an appearance of impropriety."

Bediako's attorneys did not oppose the motion.

Bediako is suing the NCAA in an attempt to regain college eligibility despite leaving school and entering the 2023 NBA draft. He went undrafted but signed a two-way NBA contract and played the past three seasons in the G League. Roberts granted a temporary restraining order last week that allows Bediako to play for the Crimson Tide, at least until a hearing on an injunction can be held.

No. 23 Alabama plays at No. 19 Florida on Sunday.

The NCAA and several college coaches, including Florida's Todd Golden, have strongly opposed Bediako's return to college basketball.