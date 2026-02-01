Sources: Kansas City hires Mark Turgeon as men's basketball coach

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City is hiring former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon as the program's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected Sunday afternoon.

Turgeon will replace Marvin Menzies, who will not return to the Roos after this season but will finish out the remainder of this campaign.

A Kansas native who played and coached at Kansas, Turgeon was most recently the head coach at Maryland. During his decade in College Park, he led the Terrapins to five NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2016. They also won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title in 2020, before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turgeon stepped down less than one month into the 2020-21 season, shortly after signing a three-year contract extension.

Before taking over at Maryland in 2011, Turgeon spent four seasons at Texas A&M and seven at Wichita State. He went to four NCAA tournaments with Texas A&M and led Wichita to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2006.

Kansas City, which moved to Division I in 1987, has never reached the NCAA tournament.