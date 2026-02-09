Men's Champ Week 2026: Schedule, brackets, auto-bids, more

Open Extended Reactions

The race to Selection Sunday is picking up speed. In just about four weeks, Champ Week begins, pitting teams against each other for a conference trophy -- and the right to represent their league as the automatic qualifier in the 2026 men's NCAA tournament.

Things tip off March 2 with the Horizon League tournament. The first conference to set its automatic qualifier will be the Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday, March 7 (noon ET, ESPN2).

Champ Week ends with the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, March 15, mere hours before the full 68-team field for March Madness is revealed.

We're tracking all 31 conference tournaments right here. Find the schedule below, in order of when each ticket will be punched. Brackets for each Champ Week tournament will be added as they are set.

The men's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on March 15.

Ohio Valley Conference

March 4-7

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Big South Conference

March 4, 6-8

Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference

March 5-8

Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Standings

ASUN Conference

March 4, 6-8

Campus sites; VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)

Standings

Summit League

March 4-8

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Sun Belt Conference

March 3-9

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Southern Conference

March 6-9

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

Horizon League

March 2, 4, 8-10

Campus sites; Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

Northeast Conference

March 4, 7, 10

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association

March 6-10

CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

West Coast Conference

March 5-10

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

March 5-10

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Southland Conference

March 8-11

The Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

Big Sky Conference

March 7-11

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

Patriot League

March 3, 5, 8, 11

Campus sites

Standings

America East Conference

March 7, 10, 14

Campus sites

Standings

Big 12 Conference

March 10-14

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Mountain West Conference

March 11-14

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big East Conference

March 11-14

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference

March 9-14

Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)

Standings

Conference USA

March 10-14

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference

March 11-14

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

March 11-14

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Mid-American Conference

March 12-14

Rocket Arena (Cleveland)

Standings

Atlantic Coast Conference

March 10-14

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Standings

Big West Conference

March 11-14

Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Ivy League

March 14-15

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall (Ithaca, New York)

Standings

Atlantic 10 Conference

March 11-15

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

Standings

Southeastern Conference

March 11-15

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

Standings

American Conference

March 11-15

Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)

Standings

Big Ten Conference

March 10-15

United Center (Chicago)

Standings