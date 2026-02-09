        <
        >

          Men's Champ Week 2026: Schedule, brackets, auto-bids, more

          Florida won the 2025 SEC tournament -- and then the 2025 national title. Which auto-bid winner could challenge to cut down the nets in 2026? Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 9, 2026, 04:30 PM

          The race to Selection Sunday is picking up speed. In just about four weeks, Champ Week begins, pitting teams against each other for a conference trophy -- and the right to represent their league as the automatic qualifier in the 2026 men's NCAA tournament.

          Things tip off March 2 with the Horizon League tournament. The first conference to set its automatic qualifier will be the Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday, March 7 (noon ET, ESPN2).

          Champ Week ends with the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, March 15, mere hours before the full 68-team field for March Madness is revealed.

          We're tracking all 31 conference tournaments right here. Find the schedule below, in order of when each ticket will be punched. Brackets for each Champ Week tournament will be added as they are set.

          The men's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on March 15.

          More coverage:
          NCAA tournament schedule | Bracketology | Bubble Watch

          Ohio Valley Conference

          March 4-7
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Big South Conference

          March 4, 6-8
          Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference

          March 5-8
          Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
          Standings

          ASUN Conference

          March 4, 6-8
          Campus sites; VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Standings

          Summit League

          March 4-8
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Sun Belt Conference

          March 3-9
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Southern Conference

          March 6-9
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Horizon League

          March 2, 4, 8-10
          Campus sites; Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          Northeast Conference

          March 4, 7, 10
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association

          March 6-10
          CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference

          March 5-10
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

          March 5-10
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Southland Conference

          March 8-11
          The Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          Big Sky Conference

          March 7-11
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          Patriot League

          March 3, 5, 8, 11
          Campus sites
          Standings

          America East Conference

          March 7, 10, 14
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Big 12 Conference

          March 10-14
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Mountain West Conference

          March 11-14
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big East Conference

          March 11-14
          Madison Square Garden (New York)
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference

          March 9-14
          Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
          Standings

          Conference USA

          March 10-14
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference

          March 11-14
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

          March 11-14
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference

          March 12-14
          Rocket Arena (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Atlantic Coast Conference

          March 10-14
          Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Big West Conference

          March 11-14
          Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Ivy League

          March 14-15
          Newman Arena at Bartels Hall (Ithaca, New York)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10 Conference

          March 11-15
          PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)
          Standings

          Southeastern Conference

          March 11-15
          Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
          Standings

          American Conference

          March 11-15
          Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          Big Ten Conference

          March 10-15
          United Center (Chicago)
          Standings