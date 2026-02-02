Keaton Wagler, No. 9 Illinois topple No. 4 Nebraska on road

Open Extended Reactions

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Keaton Wagler scored 28 points and No. 9 Illinois won its 11th straight game, beating No. 5 Nebraska 78-69 on Sunday in the first matchup of top-10 teams the Cornhuskers have hosted.

The Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten), who haven't lost since falling 83-80 at home to Nebraska on Dec. 13, held the Huskers to four field goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

Illinois became the sixth team in AP poll history to play consecutive road games in a single season against top-five opponents and win both (it defeated then-No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 24).

Wagler continued with the hot hand, becoming the first player in AP poll history to score 25 points in multiple road wins over top-five opponents in a single season (he had 46 vs. Purdue).

Nebraska (20-2, 9-2) lost its second straight. The Huskers were beaten on the road Tuesday by another top-10 opponent, No. 3 Michigan, ending their 24-game win streak dating to last season.

Jake Davis finished with 13 points for Illinois, Tomislav Ivisic scored 12 and David Mirkovic had 10.

Braden Frager returned for Nebraska after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury and scored 20 points. Pryce Sandfort added 14 points, Sam Hoiberg had 13 and Jamarques Lawrence scored 10.

Nebraska hit 11 of 20 3-pointers before halftime to lead 39-33 at the break. But the Huskers made only four 3s in the second half against a tightened Illinois defense.

The Illini outscored Nebraska 18-8 to open the second half. A 3-pointer by Wagler with 13:05 left put Illinois ahead 49-47, a lead it did not relinquish. Wagler hit another 3 with 6:45 remaining to cap a 10-0 run that made it 63-52.

The Huskers trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Though Illinois made nine 3-pointers to 15 for Nebraska, the Illini dominated at the free throw line, outscoring the Huskers 21-4. Illinois also had a 10-point edge in the paint and a 40-27 advantage in rebounds.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.