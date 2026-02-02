AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

The Gators get to the rim at will, racking up 72 points in the paint while committing just two turnovers to the Crimson Tide's 18 in a 100-77 win in Gainesville. (1:45)

Arizona and Miami (OH) remain unbeaten entering this week as a new AP Top 25 poll is released. Just four teams' rankings remained unchanged.

The Wildcats remain the unanimous No. 1 for a third straight week. They are followed by Michigan, which flipped spots with UConn to go No. 2. The Big Ten continues to have two teams in the top five, with Illinois replacing Nebraska as the final team, after the latter dropped two straight games this past week. The Cornhuskers remain in the top 10, however, sliding only four spots.

The biggest jump in the poll came from the Fighting Illini (four spots), with Kansas, Vanderbilt and St. John's each moving three spots up the rankings. Miami (OH) rose a spot, while fellow mid-major Saint Louis rose two.

Arkansas dropped the furthest in the poll, by six spots. Alabama dropped out entirely, making way for Tennessee to reenter the Top 25. Other teams that dropped down the rankings include Louisville and the aforementioned Cornhuskers (four spots), as well as BYU and Michigan State (three).

Below are the full Top 25 rankings, including what's next for each team this week.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 22-0

Stat to know: Arizona has its best start in school history. Its 22-0 record also tied for longest winning streak in school history (22 straight from 1914-17). The Wildcats are also tied with 1996-97 Kansas for the best start in Big 12 history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 20-1

Stat to know: Michigan is 5-0 against ranked teams this season -- with four of those wins coming by double digits.

What's next: Thursday vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 21-1

Stat to know: UConn improves to 11-0 in conference play for the first time since its 1998-99 NCAA title run (those Huskies also started 11-0 before losing their 12th conference game). UConn is on a 17-game winning streak, its longest single-season win streak since winning 19 straight in 1998-99.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Xavier, 7 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 20-1

Stat to know: Duke is 20-1, its fewest games required to reach 20 wins since the 2007-08 season (when it also started 20-1).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Keaton Wagler is the first player in AP poll history to score 25 or more points in multiple road wins against top-five opponents this season (he had 46 last week in a road win over Purdue, and 28 points over the weekend against Nebraska).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 22-1

Stat to know: The Zags have won 39 consecutive games when leading by 10 or more points (their last loss was Dec. 7, 2024, against Kentucky after leading by 18). In the past eight seasons, Gonzaga has led by 10 or more points in 220 games (entering tonight) and has lost only four of them.

What's next: Wednesday at Portland, 10 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 20-2

Stat to know: Iowa State has scored 95 or more points in consecutive conference games for the first time since Jan. 1990.

What's next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 19-2

Stat to know: Houston has 16 straight home wins, the longest active streak in the Big 12. The Cougars are 49-1 in their past 50 home games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCF, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 20-2

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers are the eighth program in AP poll history to lose their first two games ever played as a top-five team. The only other team to do so in the past 40 years was Butler in 2019-20.

What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Michigan State has lost 10 straight games to an AP top-five team. It hasn't won one of these games since beating then-No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime in Nov. 2022.

What's next: Wednesday at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 16-5

Stat to know: This is the first time that Kansas' first five-plus game win streak of a season came in January or later (or never came at all) since 2008-09.

What's next: Monday at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 18-4

Stat to know: Braden Smith has 954 career assists, passing Greg Anthony (10th at 952) and tying Aaron Miles for ninth on the D-I all-time assists list.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oregon, 1 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 16-5

Stat to know: JT Toppin is up to 16 25-point games at Texas Tech, second most in the past 20 seasons after Jarrius Jackson (17). He has had 21 games with 20 points and 10 rebounds at Texas Tech -- fourth most such games in Big 12 history, trailing Raef LaFrentz (27), Blake Griffin (26) and Michael Beasley (23).

What's next: Monday vs. Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 17-4

Stat to know: Caleb Wilson now has 15 games with 20 points this season, breaking a tie with Tyler Hansbrough in 2005-06 (14) for the most such games by a freshman in North Carolina history.

What's next: Monday vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Vanderbilt is 17-0 when holding opponents to under 80 points this season (2-3 when allowing 80 or more).

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 17-4

Stat to know: AJ Dybantsa is averaging 19.4 points against AP-ranked teams on 39% FG. He's averaging 24.5 points on 57% FG against unranked teams. BYU is 1-4 against AP-ranked teams so far this season, and 16-0 against unranked teams.

What's next: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 16-6

Stat to know: Florida outscored Alabama 72-26 in the paint on Sunday, the most paint points by an SEC team in a conference game in the past 20 seasons. The Gators also had just two turnovers (their fewest in any game in the past 30 seasons).

What's next: Wednesday at South Carolina, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: Virginia is on a five-game road win streak, its longest over the past five seasons.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Pitt, 9 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 21-1

Stat to know: Saint Louis has seven 100-point games this season, tied with Georgia, Miami (OH) and Michigan for the most in Division I. It's the most such games in a season in Atlantic 10 history, breaking a tie with 1987-88 Rhode Island. The Billikens had never had more than three 100-point games in a season before.

What's next: Tuesday at Davidson, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 18-4

Stat to know: Clemson has held an opponent to 16 points in the first half for just the second time this season (against Pitt on Saturday, against New Hampshire in the season opener). The Tigers had done so only once over the prior four seasons.

What's next: Wednesday at Stanford, 10 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 16-6

Stat to know: Darius Acuff Jr. has 13 20-point games this season, tying with Duke's Cameron Boozer for third most among D-I freshmen, behind North Carolina's Caleb Wilson (15) and BYU's AJ Dybantsa (14).

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 16-5

Stat to know: St. John's is on a seven-game winning streak.

What's next: Tuesday at DePaul, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 22-0

Stat to know: Miami (OH) is on its longest win streak in program history, and in MAC history.

What's next: Tuesday at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 15-6

Stat to know: Louisville leads the ACC in games with at least 10 made 3s (16). That's also tied for second-most such games in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 15-6

Stat to know: Tennessee leads Division I in number of games with a plus-15 rebound differential (11).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2