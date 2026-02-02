Dusty May, Tom Izzo accuse each other's team of dirty play

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan coach Dusty May and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo are accusing each other's team of dirty play after the Wolverines' 83-71 victory in East Lansing on Friday.

During one sequence in the game, Michigan State star Jeremy Fears Jr. made contact with Yaxel Lendeborg, appearing to trip the Michigan star.

May said it was intentional.

"Appeared? It wasn't an illusion," May told reporters Monday.

"I think there were several plays that are very dangerous, and I am incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to some of those situations. Incredibly proud of their self-control, their restraint and their impulse control. I'll leave it at that. But they're not isolated incidents."

When he was made aware of May's comments, Izzo pushed back and said the Wolverines had gotten away with their own questionable acts.

"I have no idea, but I thought there were a couple of plays the other way too, like jumping into a guy and getting a foul when it was a complete joke," Izzo said Monday. "This is what it's supposed to be. And you know what? Michigan is over. I don't care what Dusty says. I don't care what they say."

Izzo said Fears' actions were the result of heated competition between his star guard and Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau, more than anything.

"There were some things Jeremy did. I addressed on it," Izzo said. "Him and their point guard were going at it pretty good. That's what happens in games like this, so if anybody did anything dirty, tell them to call me and I would be more than happy to address it. If it was physical play, that's the way that game is always going to be."

Before tipoff, Michigan State fans serenaded May with expletive-filled chants. Michigan led by 16 points at halftime before the Spartans took their first lead with 7:27 remaining in the second half. The Wolverines finished the game with a 19-8 run in the final four minutes.

The two rivals are both battling for the Big Ten title. The regular-season finale on March 8 in Ann Arbor could decide the Big Ten champion.

As for Friday's game, May said Michigan State crossed the line throughout the game.

"The film is there," May said. "Forty minutes of it. It's not hard to find. I have not reached out to their staff."