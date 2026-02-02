Tyran Stokes headlines McDonald's All American boys' roster

Open Extended Reactions

Top-ranked senior Tyran Stokes headlines the boys' roster for the 49th annual McDonald's All American game, which features a deep mix of blue-chip talent and several uncommitted five-stars from the 2026 SC Next 100 class.

The rosters, announced Monday on ESPN's "NBA Today," include 17 of the top 20 prospects.

Five of the top seven players in the game remain uncommitted, led by Stokes, who is in the midst of a dominant senior season at Rainier Beach High School (WA). The group also includes Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 3), Caleb Holt (No. 5), Bruce Branch III (No. 6) and Christian Collins (No. 8).

Duke is one of three schools with multiple commits represented, led by No. 2 prospect Cameron Williams, a 6-foot-11 forward. The Blue Devils also landed five-star Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 16) and continue to pursue Smith, who will play alongside Rippey on the East roster. Stokes and Williams, the top two players in the class, are teammates on the West roster.

Missouri and USC each have a pair of commits represented in the game. Jason Crowe Jr. (No. 4) and Toni Bryant (No. 14) are pledged to the Tigers, while USC signed both Adonis and Darius Ratliff. Their father, Theo Ratliff, played parts of 16 seasons in the NBA. They are not the only NBA legacies set to take part in the game, either. Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon, was named to the East roster. The Ratliff brothers are joined by high school teammate Jasiah Jervis, giving Archbishop Stepinac (NY) three McDonald's All Americans -- the most of any high school.

The 2026 game could again feature a future No. 1 NBA draft pick. The McDonald's All American game has produced 33 top overall selections, including Cooper Flagg in 2025. The top three players in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, all played in last year's game, with Peterson and Boozer sharing MVP honors.

The McDonald's All American boys' game will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on March 31, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN at the Desert Diamond Arena. ESPN 2 will also air the Sprite Jam Fest, a dunk contest featuring All Americans, on March 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

East roster

Latrell Allmond, F, 6-8, Oklahoma State (No. 42)

Darius Bivins, PG, 6-1, Undecided (No. 51)

Bruce Branch III, F, 6-8, Undecided (No. 6)

Toni Bryant, F, 6-10, Missouri (No. 14)

Jasiah Jervis, G, 6-5,Michigan State (No. 31)

Taylen Kinney, PG, 6-3, Kansas (No. 18)

Adonis Ratliff, C, 7-0, Southern California (No. 10)

Darius Ratliff, C, 7-0, Southern California (No. 26)

Jaxon Richardson, F, 6-6, Undecided (No. 15)

Deron Rippey Jr. PG, 6-2, Duke (No. 16)

Jordan Smith Jr., G, 6-2, Undecided (No. 3)

Anthony Thompson, F, 6-9, Ohio State (No. 12)

West roster

Maximo Adams, F, 6-8, North Carolina (No. 25)

JaShawn Andrews, G, 6-7, Arkansas (No. 11)

Christian Collins, F, 6-9, Undecided (No. 8)

Quinn Costello, C, 6-9, Michigan (No. 29)

Jason Crowe Jr., PG, 6-4, Missouri (No. 4)

Arafan Diane, C, 7-0, Houston (No. 20)

Caleb Gaskins, F, 6-9, Miami (FL) (No. 13)

Austin Goosby, G, 6-5, Texas (No. 23)

Caleb Holt, G, 6-5, Undecided (No. 5)

Brandon McCoy, G, 6-5, Undecided (No. 19)

Tyran Stokes, SF, 6-8, Undecided (No. 1)

Cameron Williams, F, 6-11, Duke (No. 2)