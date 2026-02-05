Men's college basketball Power Rankings: Can the top 5 survive the week?

The Gators get to the rim at will, racking up 72 points in the paint while committing just two turnovers to the Crimson Tide's 18 in a 100-77 win in Gainesville. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The top of the men's college basketball Power Rankings has remained pretty stagnant for weeks now. Arizona hasn't lost all season; UConn hasn't lost since Nov. 19; Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Jan. 10 but never dropped lower than No. 3; and Duke hasn't lost since Dec. 20. Even Illinois, the newest member of the top five, is riding a 12-game winning streak and hasn't lost since Dec. 13.

But we might be on the precipice of a major shift.

Before the next edition of the rankings, four of our top-five teams have road games against other top-25 teams on their schedules.

Arizona plays at Kansas on Monday; UConn heads to St. John's for its toughest remaining regular-season game Friday; Duke goes down the road to rival North Carolina on Saturday for ESPN's College GameDay matchup (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN); and Illinois has a prime-time showdown at Michigan State on Saturday night. And, lest you think Michigan has an easy road this week, the Wolverines have a pre-Super Bowl rivalry game at Ohio State on Sunday.

According to the BPI, UConn and Illinois are both underdogs, and Arizona should be favored by only 1.9 points.

We could see a vastly different top-five landscape come next Thursday.

Previous ranking: 1

After this weekend's home game against Oklahoma State, Arizona embarks on one of the most difficult seven-game stretches of any team's schedule this season. In the span of 21 days, the Wildcats will play: on the road at Kansas; at home against Texas Tech and BYU; at Houston; at Baylor; home against Kansas; and home against Iowa State. Six of those teams are ranked in the top 16 of this week's Power Rankings and are 4-seeds or better in this week's Bracketology. Arizona hasn't been tested all that frequently since mid-December, but that's about to change.

Next seven days: vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 7), at Kansas (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 2

UConn has broken out of its mini slump. After a month of winning close games, the Huskies absolutely battered Creighton and Xavier in back-to-back games. Those were also their two most efficient offensive performances since the season opener, averaging 1.39 points per possession and 88.5 points per game. The biggest positive from the wins was their shotmaking. After making double-digit 3-pointers just four times all season, the Huskies have now done it in three straight games, including making 16 3s against Creighton (at a 51.6% clip) and 10 against Xavier.

Next seven days: at St. John's (Feb. 6), at Butler (Feb. 11)

Previous ranking: 3

As if Michigan needed another game-changing playmaker on its roster, freshman guard Trey McKenney has become a consistent contributor off the bench for coach Dusty May's team. He played the final 16 minutes of the Wolverines' comeback win over Nebraska, scoring the go-ahead basket with 44 seconds left to give Michigan its first lead of the second half. Three days later, against Michigan State, McKenney hit a pair of key 3s. He has now scored in double figures in each of his past four games, playing 21 minutes or more in three of those, and making multiple 3s in three of the four games as well.

Next seven days: at Michigan State (Jan. 30)

Previous ranking: 4

Duke's reliance on half-court efficiency -- more specifically, efficiency around the basket -- has been a focus all season, but it has really come to the forefront over the past few weeks. In their past five games, the Blue Devils are 343rd in possessions per game and also rank in the bottom 40 nationally in fast-break points, averaging just 5.6 points on the break. Moreover, in those five games, they made just 5.8 3s per contest. One might see all of this as potential trouble spots, but Duke's offensive rating over the past five games according to CBB Analytics? No. 1.

Next seven days: at North Carolina (Feb. 7), at Pitt (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 6

Illinois rattled off its 12th straight win Wednesday, destroying Northwestern by 40 points in yet another remarkable offensive performance. The Illini have the nation's most efficient offense, have scored at least 1.23 points per possession in each of their past seven games and have made double-digit 3s in 13 of their past 15 games. The combination of elite offensive rebounding and heavy 3-point volume makes their attack overwhelming at times. Over the course of their 12-game winning streak, they've been the best team in the country, according to BartTorvik's metrics. And remember, they've won their past five games without Kylan Boswell, one of the better two-way guards in the Big Ten.

Next seven days: at Michigan State (Feb. 7), vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 8

Since losing two straight in the middle of January, Iowa State has rattled off four consecutive wins, with three coming by at least 30 points. The most important development has to be the Cyclones' offensive improvement. They've scored at least 1.33 points per possession in three of the four wins, while also making double-digit 3s in three games in that stretch. Iowa State ranks second nationally in 3-point percentage, making better than 41% of its outside shots, but it also ranks in the bottom third in 3-point attempt rate. If the volume begins to match the accuracy, the offense becomes that much more dangerous.

Next seven days: vs. Baylor (Feb. 7), at TCU (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 5

Nebraska suffered its first two losses of the season in a span of 10 days after opening the campaign with 20 straight wins. The Cornhuskers were without forwards Rienk Mast and Braden Frager against Michigan, though both returned in the game against Illinois. The shooting splits in each game are worth noting. In the first half against the Wolverines, the Cornhuskers shot 10-for-19 from beyond the arc. In the second half, they shot just 1-for-13. Against Illinois, they went 11-for-20 from 3 in the first half -- and just 4-for-15 after halftime. While the offense as a whole is efficient, Nebraska simply doesn't score enough inside the arc or from the foul line to survive when 3s aren't falling.

Next seven days: at Rutgers (Feb. 7), vs. Purdue (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 11

Is Milos Uzan starting to round into form? After establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the country over the second half of last season -- looking like a legitimate NBA player in the process -- Uzan returned as a potential All-American. He didn't quite live up to those expectations during the middle part of the season but has now scored in double-figures in five of his past six games after doing it just twice during an eight-game stretch in December and the first half of January. He has also been much better shooting the ball, knocking down 48.6% of his 3s in his past six games after shooting 26.4% in his first 16 games.

Next seven days: at BYU (Feb. 7), at Utah (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 13

In the first three games of Big 12 play, Kansas went 1-2, with the lone win coming by 4 points over TCU after the Jayhawks gave up 100 points. Over that stretch, they were No. 248 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Bart Torvik. Teams were shooting 39.3% from 3 against them. In the six games since, Kansas is 6-0 -- No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency over that span. The Jayhawks are keeping teams off the free throw line (No. 3 in free throw rate allowed), stifling them around the rim (No. 4 in 2-point defense) and restricting them to shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

Next seven days: vs. Utah (Feb. 7), vs. Arizona (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 15

A week ago, we wrote about the struggles of Purdue's supporting cast, particularly Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff, during its three-game losing streak. Well, Loyer seems to have snapped out of his slump. Against Maryland on Sunday, he went for 29 points -- his most since the season opener and the second most of his career. He went 7-for-10 from 3-point range, which is more 3s than he made in the previous five games combined. One thing worth monitoring: Against Maryland, Daniel Jacobsen played more than Cluff for the first time since December, and he responded with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Next seven days: vs. Oregon (Feb. 7), at Nebraska (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 12

Tyler Tanner, one of the season's breakout stars, has been forced to shoulder more responsibility on the offensive end with Duke Miles out the past two games. And the sophomore point guard continues to perform at an incredibly high level since the Commodores' three-game losing streak. In the three losses, Tanner averaged a respectable 16.0 points and 4.3 assists but shot 38.5% from the field. In the three wins since, Tanner is posting 22.3 points and 4.3 assists, shooting better than 49%, and contributing more on the glass.

Next seven days: vs. Oklahoma (Feb. 7), at Auburn (Feb. 10)

play 2:29 Highlight: No. 18 Vanderbilt takes down Ole Miss in fourth-quarter thriller Tyler Tanner leads the offense with 24 points while AK Okereke puts up 17 of his own to help the Commodores hold off the Rebels in the 71-68 win.

Previous ranking: 17

After Sunday's 23-point win over Alabama, the Gators have the most efficient offense and defense in the SEC at KenPom, by a fairly comfortable margin at both ends of the floor. Their 3-point shooting is likely to continue to be an issue all season, but they scored 100 points against Alabama, despite making just three 3s. They're so incredibly dominant around the rim, ranking fifth nationally at CBB Analytics in paint points per game, first in offensive rebounds per game and second in second-chance points. The interior is also what propels their defense. Led by Rueben Chinyelu, Florida is second in defensive rebounding rate and ranks in the top 10 in 2-point defense and blocks per game.

Next seven days: at Texas A&M (Feb. 7), at Georgia (Feb. 11)

Previous ranking: 9

Gonzaga was stunned on Wednesday in Portland, losing for just the second time all season and for the first time since the day before Thanksgiving. It was the biggest upset in a West Coast Conference game in the past 30 seasons, per ESPN Research. Portland entered the game at 3-8 in the conference, with losses in 10 of its past 13 games, but Gonzaga didn't perform at either end of the floor -- especially defensively, and especially in the second half. Portland shot nearly 70% after halftime. And here was the most eye-popping stat: Gonzaga, which entered the night leading the nation in paint points per game (47.1), was outscored in that area 40-26.

Next seven days: at Oregon State (Feb. 7), vs. Washington State (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 7

Michigan State has now lost two in a row after a 19-2 start, falling behind by sizable margins before surging back late -- Michigan led by 18 late in the first half last Friday, while Minnesota was up 16 with four minutes remaining on Wednesday. While the offense was painful to watch for most of Michigan State's loss to Michigan, it's clear where the cracks are beginning to show. The best defense in the country at the end of January, the Spartans have now allowed at least 1.10 points per possession in three straight games after letting just one opponent hit that mark in the first 20 games of the campaign.

Next seven days: vs. Illinois (Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 10

Tech has now dropped two in a row since a five-game winning streak and a home win over Houston had the Red Raiders in the top 10 in our Power Rankings. There are some notable splits developing in their wins and losses. In their six losses to date, they've averaged just 4.0 fast-break points (No. 355 in the country, per CBB Analytics) and 8.0 points off turnovers (No. 347), while attempting just 9.3 free throws (No. 361). In their 16 wins, those numbers per game are: 9.2 fast-break points, 14.8 points off turnovers and 20.9 free throw attempts. Moreover, Tech is one of the country's elite 3-point shooting teams while relying as heavily as anyone in college basketball on perimeter shooting. The Red Raiders shoot 41.1% from 3 in wins, but 32.1% in losses.

Next seven days: at West Virginia (Feb. 8), vs. Colorado (Feb. 11)

Previous ranking: 16

The Razorbacks have been able to overcome it because of Darius Acuff Jr. and a high-level offense, but their defensive issues are becoming more of a problem. They've now allowed at least one point per possession in each of their past 13 games, including 1.26 points per possession in Saturday's loss to Kentucky. They're 10th in the SEC in defensive efficiency in conference play, allowing teams to shoot 56.5% inside the arc -- ranking 325th in the country in conference-only games. Teams are also scoring 15.3 second-chance points per game against Arkansas, which is next to last nationally at CBB Analytics.

Next seven days: at Mississippi State (Feb. 7), at LSU (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 18

Carolina has fully bounced back from its rough stretch in the first half of January, which featured three losses in four games and surprising defeats to Stanford and Cal, with four straight wins heading into Saturday's showdown against Duke. What has changed from the first two weeks of January to the last two weeks? It's mostly on the defensive end. The Tar Heels were No. 286 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in their first four games of the month, allowing opponents to shoot 57.4% from 2 and a remarkable 50% from 3. In their most recent four games, they're No. 74 in adjusted defensive efficiency, with opposing teams shooting 45.9% inside the arc and 34.9% from 3.

Next seven days: vs. Duke (Feb. 7), at Miami (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 19

After a five-game stretch in which he averaged just 7.6 points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 25% from 3-point range, Virginia freshman Chance Mallory is back to providing a consistent burst of scoring off the bench. He has now hit double figures in four straight games, after Tuesday's 11-point effort against Pitt, averaging 12.5 points over that stretch. He's shooting nearly 49% from the field and 37.5% from 3 in those games. One odd trend that has emerged: In the first 19 games of the season, Mallory missed a combined 13 free throws. In his past three games, Mallory has missed nine.

Next seven days: vs. Syracuse (Feb. 7), at Florida State (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 22

Nate Ament has played himself into the top 10 of ESPN's freshman of the year rankings this week after yet another terrific performance in the Volunteers' win over Ole Miss on Tuesday. He finished with 28 points (26 in the second half) on 9-for-15 shooting, also grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists. Ament has now scored at least 17 points in each of his past seven games, including 22 points in four of his past six. In that seven-game stretch, he's averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from 3 and getting to the free throw line more than nine times per game.

Next seven days: at Kentucky (Feb. 7), at Mississippi State (Feb. 11)

play 1:04 No. 25 Tennessee's Nate Ament reflects on 28-point night vs. Ole Miss Ament explains the advice that Rick Barnes gave him during the game that helped him notch another big scoring night and discusses the Vols' clutch play in close games.

Previous ranking: 21

When Brady Dunlap transferred in from St. John's last spring, he was expected to provide a consistent perimeter boost with his outside shooting ability. Through 10 games, it didn't quite look that way. He was averaging 5.1 points and shooting 24.1% from 3. But he has now scored in double figures in nine of the past 11 games in which he was fully available -- including Tuesday's 22-point effort that included a 6-for-6 performance from beyond the arc. Over that 11-game stretch, Dunlap is shooting a ridiculous 59.6% from 3.

Next seven days: vs. La Salle (Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 14

The road loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday was BYU's third in a row and fourth in its past five games. The offense has had its struggles, but the bigger issues are on defense. The Cougars are really struggling to defend opposing guards -- they've allowed 30 points to Oklahoma State's Anthony Roy, a flawless first half to Kansas' Darryn Peterson and a combined 55 points from Arizona's Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries over the past three games. That doesn't necessarily bode well with Houston and star freshman Kingston Flemings up next. BYU is now ninth in the Big 12 in defensive efficiency, allowing at least 1.13 points per possession in six of its past seven games.

Next seven days: vs. Houston (Feb. 7), at Baylor (Feb. 10)

Previous ranking: 23

What hindered St. John's last season, especially in the NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas, was a lack of consistent shotmaking. Even though the Red Storm were dominant over the second half of the 2024-25 season, they still had only the seventh-best offense in the Big East and ranked near the bottom of Division I in 3-point production. So Rick Pitino rebuilt the roster ahead of November by adding playmaking and shotmaking. And while his team has the best offense in the conference so far, its success still mostly stems from the same strengths as last season: points off turnovers, offensive rebounding and free throws. The Red Storm lead the league in second-chance points, points off turnovers and free throw attempts per game. As far as perimeter shooting improvement, though, they're making just 5.7 3s over their past six games.

Next seven days: vs. UConn (Feb. 6), vs. Xavier (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 20

Alabama gave up 100 points in a loss to Florida on Sunday before scoring 100 points in a three-point win over Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide needed that victory -- they were 3-4 over their previous seven games and hadn't looked like their usual elite offensive outfit. The win over the Aggies featured the Tide's most efficient offensive performance of the SEC season, with a 71% mark inside the arc to go with 16 made 3-pointers. It was their 36th time scoring 100 points since head coach Nate Oats took the reins in 2019-20, tied for the most in the country over that span, per ESPN Research.

Next seven days: at Auburn (Feb. 7), at Ole Miss (Feb. 11)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 24

Louisville has won back-to-back games, but starting forward J'Vonne Hadley's back injury is worth monitoring. He was a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against Notre Dame before playing just three minutes and not returning. Without Hadley, Pat Kelsey received another strong performance from Khani Rooths, who averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in the two wins. And Kasean Pryor had arguably his best game of the season, coming off the bench to post 10 points and 5 rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting.

Next seven days: at Wake Forest (Feb. 7), vs. NC State (Feb. 9)

Previous ranking: 25

Luke Skaljac wasn't expecting to be the linchpin of an unbeaten RedHawks team this season. He'd spent the first half of the campaign coming off the bench and backing up Evan Ipsaro. But when Ipsaro was lost for the season because of a torn ACL, Skaljac was thrust into the starting lineup. And he has stepped up in a major way. Since moving into the lineup as a full-time starter just before Christmas, the sophomore guard is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals over a 10-game stretch. He came up huge in Tuesday's win at Buffalo, posting 19 points and 5 steals -- with 15 points coming after halftime.

Next seven days: at Marshall (Feb. 7)

Dropped out: None