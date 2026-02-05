BYU' coach disappointed by anti-Mormon chant during loss to OSU

BYU coach Kevin Young shared his disappointment over the anti-Mormon chants that could be heard from the Oklahoma State student section during the No. 16 Cougars' 99-92 upset loss to the Cowboys on Wednesday night.

"There were some 'F The Mormons' chants tonight by the student section that I heard," Young said in his postgame news conference. "It was a great win for Oklahoma State University. I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted.

"I got four small kids at home, I'm a Mormon, and when I go home, they're going to ask me about it, the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona."

This is at least the fourth time in the past year in which the derogatory chant aimed at Mormons has been used during a BYU men's basketball or football game, and it has occurred at other games over the years.

Arizona apologized for the chant during last season's loss to BYU in Tucson, while the same chant was heard from Colorado and Cincinnati fans during 2025 football games. All three schools apologized for the respective incidents, and the Big 12 fined the Buffaloes program $50,000 and issued a public reprimand.

"There's too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that," Young said. "We've got enough problems in our world without going after people's religion and beliefs. ... This stuff is unwarranted ... And it's just disappointing."

BYU star AJ Dybantsa had 36 points and 7 rebounds in the loss to Oklahoma State, which was led by Anthony Roy's season-high 30 points. It was the Cougars' third straight loss.

Oklahoma State fans stormed the court after the victory.