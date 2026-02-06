Sources: Amari Bailey sets visit to Grand Canyon University

Open Extended Reactions

Former UCLA standout Amari Bailey's attempt to be the first NBA player to return to college basketball is taking a step forward.

Bailey, who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 and played in the NBA on a two-way contract, has set up his first official recruiting visit to Grand Canyon University, sources told ESPN. He is aiming to return to college for the 2026-27 season.

According to sources, the school aggressively pitched him on its vision and plans to host him Wednesday for its game against New Mexico.

In order to play next season, Bailey would need to receive an eligibility ruling from a court. The NCAA has made clear to ESPN that Bailey will not be granted NCAA eligibility, because he has signed an NBA contract and played in 10 NBA games.

Bailey told ESPN last week that his attempt to be the first player to return to college basketball after playing in NBA games is "not a stunt."

"I'm really serious about going back," Bailey told ESPN's Dan Murphy on Jan. 30. "I just want to improve my game, change the perception of me and just show that I can win."

The official visit to Grand Canyon doesn't impact Bailey's attempt to secure his eligibility. He'll simply tour campus, watch a game and meet the coaching staff. The visit does, however, serve as a reminder that colleges will be aggressive in pursuing the best talent they're allowed to play or potentially are allowed to play.

The path to reviving Bailey's actual college eligibility would potentially come through a legal filing. Alabama's Charles Bediako, who signed a two-way NBA deal, received a temporary restraining order from a state court and has an injunction hearing scheduled for Friday. With the NCAA making clear they won't make Bailey eligible, he'd need to follow a similar path.

Grand Canyon is in its first season playing in the Mountain West and has reached the NCAA tournament in four of the past five years under Bryce Drew. Grand Canyon is 15-7 on the year and 8-3 in league play.

Other schools have expressed interest in visits from Bailey, according to sources.