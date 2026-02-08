Spartans' Izzo starts 'remorseful' Fears after mulling decision

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. is issued a technical foul after a backward kick to the groin area of Minnesota's Langston Reynolds. (0:28)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Jeremy Fears started for No. 10 Michigan State against No. 5 Illinois on Saturday night.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo debated whether to discipline the standout point guard with restricted playing time after his sportsmanship was called into question in two straight games.

Izzo said on the pregame radio show that he doesn't condone what Fears has done, adding he hasn't done anything to merit a suspension.

"He's remorseful," Izzo said.

In a 76-73 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night, Fears swung his leg backward into Langston Reynolds' groin area after the whistle when Reynolds was called for a foul on Fears. Officials gave Fears a technical on review. The Golden Gophers were also upset about Fears appearing to put his forearm on his opponent's neck.

In last week's 83-71 loss to rival and second-ranked Michigan, Fears appeared to intentionally trip preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

The day before facing the Fighting Illini, Izzo said he still was considering benching Fears for at least a portion of the game. Izzo said the redshirt sophomore needed to "grow up a little bit."

Entering the game against Illinois, Fears led the nation with 204 assists and was averaging nearly 15 points as Michigan State's leading scorer.

While Izzo was considering disciplining Fears, Izzo has made clear he remains upset about Michigan coach Dusty May's public criticism of Fears. May accused the Spartans of "several plays that are very dangerous," during a news conference.

"Things got blown up," Izzo said.

Fears has had a breakout season in his third year at Michigan State, following up a bounce-back season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.