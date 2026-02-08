Villanova coach Kevin Willard jabs at pro-Maryland hecklers

Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Willard returned to the DMV region for the first time Saturday since his controversial exit from Maryland last year, and a few Terrapins fans went out of their way to make it an unwelcome homecoming.

After his Villanova squad beat Georgetown, Willard was asked about a contingent of Maryland fans seated near the visiting bench who heckled the first-year Wildcats coach throughout the game.

"They wasted a Saturday. I don't know what the f--- they were doing," Willard told reporters. "I mean, they've got nothing better to do on a Saturday than to come look at my bald ass. I don't know what they're doing."

Willard was asked if he was surprised that Maryland fans still harbor this level of animosity toward him.

"I don't know," he responded. "I have no thoughts on that."

Willard coached Maryland to a 65-39 overall record in three seasons, including two NCAA tournament appearances. But his parting with the Terrapins wasn't clean.

In media appearances during last year's NCAA tournament, Willard publicly campaigned for more resources and said Maryland's funding for NIL pay was woefully inadequate. He had not signed an extension before the tournament, a matter complicated when Maryland athletic director Damon Evans bolted the program for the same job at SMU.

Willard later said that he "loved Maryland and "was very passionate about my job," adding that his comments during last year's tournament were "just about having an opportunity to try to make Maryland the best program we could make it."

Villanova improved to 18-5, including 9-3 in Big East play, with Saturday's 80-73 victory. Maryland is 8-14 this season, including 1-10 in the Big Ten, in its first season under Willard's replacement, Buzz Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.