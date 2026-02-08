Oklahoma State fined $50K over anti-Mormon chant toward BYU

The Big 12 has fined Oklahoma State $50,000 over an anti-Mormon chant directed at BYU during their men's basketball game in Stillwater on Wednesday.

After the game, a 99-92 upset win for the Cowboys over the No. 16 Cougars, BYU coach Kevin Young shared his disappointment over hearing "some 'F The Mormons' chants tonight by the student section."

The Big 12 investigated the "inappropriate chants" and issued the second known fine over the past year toward a conference school for such remarks.

"The Big 12 Conference will not tolerate any behavior that targets or demeans others," the league said in a statement Sunday.

Young addressed the chants after Wednesday's loss, saying "I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted."

"I got four small kids at home, I'm a Mormon, and when I go home, they're going to ask me about it, the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona," he added.

This is at least the fourth time in the past year in which the derogatory chant aimed at Mormons has been used during a BYU men's basketball or football game, and it has occurred at other games over the years.

Arizona apologized for the chant during last season's loss to BYU in Tucson, while the same chant was heard from Colorado and Cincinnati fans during 2025 football games. All three schools apologized for the respective incidents, and the Big 12 fined the Buffaloes program $50,000 and issued a public reprimand.

"There's too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that," Young said. "We've got enough problems in our world without going after people's religion and beliefs. ... This stuff is unwarranted. ... And it's just disappointing."

Oklahoma State president Jim Hess said in a statement Thursday that any behavior that targets or demeans others has no place at his school.

"The Cowboy Code calls us to treat others with respect and dignity, and we are reviewing what occurred and will address any violations of our standards of conduct appropriately," Hess said. "Oklahoma State University values the relationship we have with BYU and deeply respects their community and their faith. I have reached out to BYU leadership directly to express our commitment to upholding the standards we expect from our community. We will continue to work with our students and fans to ensure that the atmosphere at our events reflects the values of the Cowboy family."

BYU athletic director Brian Santiago, who was not in Stillwater for the game, said he received an apology from Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and that he was confident administrators across the Big 12 were taking the situation seriously.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.