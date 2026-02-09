AP men's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

From November through January, AP top-5 teams were 26-4 on the road. With UConn, Illinois and Duke all losing this past weekend, AP top-5 teams are now 0-3 on the road in February. As a result, just the Blue Devils remain in the top five. Houston and Iowa State join them, along with unanimous No. 1 Arizona and Michigan. UConn drops three spots to No. 6, while Illinois also drops three spots to No. 8. Nebraska, Kansas and Michigan State round out the top 10.

Houston and St. John's were the biggest risers of the week, going up five spots each. Kentucky replaced Tennessee in the rankings after defeating the Volunteers on Saturday. BYU and Gonzaga each dropped six spots, with Vanderbilt also falling four to No. 19.

Overall, just eight teams didn't move around the rankings.

Below are the full Top 25 rankings, including what's next for each team this week.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous polls: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 23-0

Stat to know: Arizona has now scored 50 or more paint points in 10 games this season, tied for third most in Division I over the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Monday at Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 22-1

Stat to know: Michigan has now won 12 games this season by 20 or more points. That's the most such wins in a season for the Wolverines since 1988-89, when they had 16 en route to their only national championship.

What's next: Wednesday at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Houston has held a team to a season low in points seven times this season, the third most in D-I. Only Michigan State (11) and Duke (8) have done it more times.

What's next: Tuesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Cameron Boozer has had five straight road games with 20 or more points, the longest such streak by a D-I freshman since LSU's Cam Thomas had six straight in 2020-21.

What's next: Tuesday at Pitt, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Milan Momcilovic has extended his lead for longest active streak in Division I of making multiple 3-pointers in a home game, to 18.

What's next: Tuesday at TCU, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 22-2

Stat to know: UConn's 18-game win streak has finally come to an end with Friday's loss at St. John's. The streak was the third-longest in program history.

What's next: Wednesday at Butler, 7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Nebraska has matched last season's win total with over a month left in the season. The Cornhuskers have six road conference wins this season, most in a season in program history.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 20-4

Stat to know: Illinois snapped a three-game winning streak with the overtime loss at Michigan State over the weekend. In the game, star freshman Keaton was held to 16 points on 2-of-16 field goal shooting. That's a 12.5% shooting percentage, his worst in a game this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: Monday is the first time in the Bill Self era that Kansas hosts the AP No. 1 team. The last AP No. 1 team to play at Allen Fieldhouse was... also Arizona, which defeated then-No. 6 Kansas 91-74 in Lawrence on Jan. 25, 2003.

What's next: Monday vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 20-4

Stat to know: In defeating Illinois on Saturday, Michigan State got its first win against an AP top-5 opponent since Nov. 15, 2022, when it beat then-No. 4 Kentucky in double overtime. The Spartans has lost 11 straight against AP top-5 opponents in between the two wins.

What's next: Friday at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 19-4

Stat to know: North Carolina led for 0.4 seconds in the buzzer-beating win over Duke on Saturday, the smallest amount of time led in a win in D-I this season, and North Carolina's shortest lead in the last eight seasons. The 13-point comeback was also UNC's largest over Duke in at least 25 years.

What's next: Tuesday at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 23-2

Stat to know: Graham Ike has outscored his closest teammate by 20-plus points three times in his Gonzaga career. That's tied for second-most such games by a Gonzaga player (with Drew Timme, Kyle Wiltjer and Dan Dickau, behind only Adam Morrison) in the past 30 seasons..

What's next: Tuesday vs. Washington State, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 19-4

Stat to know: The Braden Smith assists watch continues. He's now up to 958 career assists, passing Aaron Miles (10th, at 954) and Tony Miller (ninth, at 956) to be eighth on the D-I all-time assists list.

What's next: Tuesday at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: Reuben Chinyelu has am SEC-best 14 double-doubles this season, the most in a season by a Gators player since Al Horford had 16 in 2006-07.

What's next: Wednesday at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 20-3

Stat to know: Virginia has reached 20 wins in 23 games in a single season for the first time since 2018-19, when the team won the national championship.

What's next: Tuesday at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: Christan Anderson has six points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Braden Smith and Donovan Dent for the second most in Division I (Jeremy Fears Jr. leads in this statistical category, with seven).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: Rick Pitino finally has his first win against an AP top-10 opponent since taking over the program in 2023-24, after the Red Storm defeated UConn Friday night. Under him until then, the Johnnies had gone 0-4 against AP top-10 opponents.

What's next: Monday vs. Xavier, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 23-1

Stat to know: Saint Louis is the first A-10 school to win 23 times over a 24-game span since Dayton did it between Dec. 2019 and Dec. 2020. This also ties the best 24-game stretch by an A-10 team over the past 20 years, done by many teams previously.

What's next: Friday at Loyola Chicago, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 19-4

Stat to know: Tyler Tanner had 37 points in the loss to Oklahoma on Saturday -- the most points scored in a game by a Vanderbilt player since Saben Lee in 2020 against Alabama.

What's next: Tuesday at Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 20-4

Stat to know: Clemson has won 14 straight road conference games, tying 1962-64 Duke for the second-longest streak in ACC history (only 1998-2001 Duke had more, with 24 straight).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: Arkansas has played 33 times in Starkville but have defeated Mississippi State by double digits just twice. The first time was 84-69 in 1965. The second: 88-68 on Saturday.

What's next: Tuesday at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: BYU has lost four straight games, its longest losing streak as an AP-ranked team since losing four straight from 1966-1971.

What's next: Tuesday at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 24-0

Stat to know: Miami (OH) has had 11 90-point games this season, breaking a tie with the 1952-53 season for the most in program history. The RedHawks lead D-I in scoring this season, averaging 92.8 PPG.

What's next: Friday vs. Ohio, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: Sananda Fru has shot 100% from the field (minimum 5 attempts) three times so far this season. No other ACC player has more than one such game.

What's next: Monday vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 17-7

Stat to know: Kentucky now has three comeback wins of 14-plus points this season, tied for the most in D-I. Two of them have come against Tennessee (trailed by 17 on Jan. 17, and by 14 points on Saturday).

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ABC