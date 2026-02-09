Arizona unanimous No. 1 in AP men's college basketball poll

Open Extended Reactions

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.

Arizona (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making the Wildcats the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona -- one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I -- won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.

Michigan remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind them.

There has been little question as to those two teams being regarded as the nation's best, though the major analytics data sites have preferred a reverse order. KenPom, Evan Miyakawa and Bart Torvik all rank Michigan ahead of Arizona.

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec. LW 1. Arizona (59) 23-0 1 2. Michigan 22-1 2 3. Houston 21-2 8 4. Duke 21-2 4 5. Iowa State 21-2 7 6. UConn 22-2 3 7. Nebraska 21-2 9 8. Illinois 20-4 5 9. Kansas 18-5 11 10. Michigan State 20-4 10 11. North Carolina 19-4 14 12. Gonzaga 23-2 6 13. Purdue 19-4 12 14. Florida 17-6 17 15. Virginia 20-3 18 16. Texas Tech 17-6 13 17. St. John's 18-5 22 18. Saint Louis 23-1 19 19. Vanderbilt 19-4 15 20. Clemson 20-4 20 21. Arkansas 17-6 21 22. BYU 17-6 16 23. Miami (Ohio) 24-0 23 24. Louisville 17-6 24 25. Kentucky 17-7 NR

Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.

Duke held its position at No. 4 for a third consecutive week despite losing at rival North Carolina on Seth Trimble's last-second 3-pointer.

Iowa State was fifth, followed by UConn after the Huskies slid three spots following their loss to St. John's that ended an 18-game win streak. Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10, with the Illini also falling three spots after their overtime road loss to the Spartans.

St. John's, after its win vs. UConn, jumped five spots to No. 17 to match Houston for the week's biggest jump. The victory also pushed the Red Storm's winning streak to nine games entering this week.

No. 11 UNC, No. 14 Florida and No. 15 Virginia all climbed three spots.

In all, nine teams moved up from last week's position.

No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 22 BYU shared honors for the week's biggest tumble by falling six spots. The Zags suffered their first loss since November by losing at Portland, while the Cougars enter this week having lost four straight and five of six.

No. 19 Vanderbilt fell four spots after a home loss to Oklahoma, which dropped the Commodores to 3-4 since a 16-0 start.

Seven teams fell from their position last week while remaining in the poll.

Eight teams held their position from last week, including No. 20 Clemson, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 23 Miami (Ohio) -- the nation's other unbeaten team -- and No. 24 Louisville.

Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking. The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll (from No. 25).

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 has a national-best six ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference with five each. Of those leagues, the Big 12 and Big Ten each have four teams inside the top 10.

The Southeastern Conference is next with four ranked teams, followed by the Big East with two. The West Coast Conference, Atlantic-10 and Mid-American Conference each have one.