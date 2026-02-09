Duke's Scheyer: Staffer injured during UNC court storm is OK

Open Extended Reactions

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Monday that a team staffer injured during a court-storming after a last-second loss at rival North Carolina is OK but had a bloody lip and was caught up under fans.

"After the game, what happened was I came back in the locker room and I see he's got a bloody lip and he's disheveled, and he didn't know what happened. He got trampled on the floor," Scheyer said during the Atlantic Coast Conference's coaches media call. "That was my main concern after the game.

"He's doing better. He's fine, ready to move on."

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils lost 71-68 to the now-No. 11 Tar Heels on Seth Trimble's 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left Saturday night. Fans rushed the Smith Center court, thinking time had expired, before an official review determined time needed to be added.

Security staffers cleared the court for a final play, then fans stormed again when time expired.

Afterward, Scheyer said staff members were "punched in the face" amid the chaotic moments, which included video of at least one fan throwing what appeared to be a bottle at the Blue Devils. A Duke spokesperson later said one person was injured, but didn't release additional details, citing privacy concerns.

Scheyer clarified Monday that only one person was struck.

"One of our guys, he got hit in the face, got trampled," Scheyer said. "Looked like he had been in a complete brawl after the game. He's doing better now, but that should never happen."

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Monday that he has spoken with Scheyer but didn't elaborate further. North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham spoke to reporters Saturday night, apologizing to Scheyer and referencing one injury.

The ACC, which in July announced a fine structure for schools when fans rush fields or courts, fined UNC $50,000 on Sunday.

"We accept the ACC's fine for having unauthorized people on the court before Duke and the officials could completely clear the floor on Saturday," UNC said in a statement. "The video we have reviewed confirms we followed our protocols to get Duke's players and bench personnel and the game officials off the floor safely.

"We will continue to review our protocols to provide the highest measures of safety in the event fans rush the court. We consider this matter closed and look forward to the rest of the season."