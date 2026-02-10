Lincoln Cosby commits to Michigan, reclassifies into 2026 class

Open Extended Reactions

Lincoln Cosby, a top-10 recruit in the junior class, has committed to Michigan and will reclassify into the 2026 class, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Cosby visited the Wolverines' campus back in October, his only known recruiting trip in the last year. He did, however, have offers from more than a dozen high-major programs.

"When I went on my visit for a football game, the atmosphere was incredible," Cosby told ESPN. "The fanbase and alumni are diehards, and the whole visit exceeded my expectations."

Michigan has developed a reputation under Dusty May the last two years as a place that leans into bigger lineups and allows their frontcourt players to fill a variety of roles.

"When I watched Michigan and spoke to coach Dusty May, I saw how they utilized their big, skilled forwards, like Danny Wolf or Yaxel Lendeborg," Cosby said. "I felt like I saw myself playing and producing in that type of system."

The talented forward developed a strong relationship with May and assistant coach Mike Boynton.

"Dusty May is a straightforward guy. He really pushes you, but when he's not on the court, he's laid-back when he needs to be," Cosby said. "My plan is to go, develop, and hopefully have a chance to play at the next level."

Cosby recently underwent surgery for an ACL injury and will still be rehabbing when he arrives on campus, but he said it will allow him to focus on getting stronger.

A 6-foot-10 forward who attends Montverde Academy (Florida), Cosby was ranked No. 10 in the SC Next 60 as a member of the 2027 class. When the updated 2026 rankings come out, Cosby will be comfortably inside the SC Next 100.

He possesses plenty of athleticism to go with his size and 7-2 wingspan. Cosby is most comfortable and effective in transition, finishing plays. In the half-court, he is versatile as a driver along the baseline and as an offensive rebounder, using his length to score around the rim. He has shooting touch, and is effective using floaters, in the mid-range and from the 3-point line. He also gets to the free-throw line at a high rate and can play above the rim.

Cosby is the third SC Next 100 prospect and the fifth member overall of Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, joining McDonald's All-American center Quinn Costello and four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman inside the rankings. Malachi Brown and Marcus Moller round out the top-15 recruiting class.