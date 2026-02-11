Adam Oumiddoch decommits from St. John's, reopens recruitment

Open Extended Reactions

Top-40 senior Adam Oumiddoch decommitted from St. John's and reopened his recruitment, he announced Tuesday.

Oumiddoch, ranked No. 39 by ESPN, initially committed to the Red Storm in November, with the program announcing his arrival during the early signing period. He was the lone member of St. John's 2026 recruiting class.

"I'm thankful to Coach Pitino, Coach Masiello, and everyone at St. John's for the opportunity and belief they showed in me," Oumiddoch wrote on social media. "New York City and the chance to play at Madison Square Garden is something every kid dreams about.

"After a lot of reflection and conversations with my family, I've decided to step back and reopen my recruitment.

"This wasn't an easy decision and it comes with a great deal of respect for the St. John's program. I appreciate the support and look forward to what's next."

A 6-foot-6 small forward who plays for Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch was one of the top performers on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last spring and summer. He averaged 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for Wildcat Select, shooting 44% from 3-point range.

Oumiddoch then averaged 28.2 points on the Overtime Elite circuit, shooting nearly 39% from 3.

When Oumiddoch committed to St. John's, he chose the Red Storm over Illinois, Villanova, Oregon and LSU.