Men's basketball hot streaks: Biggest upcoming tests for these 11 teams

A string of ranked upsets has upped the ante of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season.

Only one unbeaten remains: Miami (Ohio). But there are plenty of teams on hot streaks, including five with consecutive double-digit wins and another five that have won at least eight in a row. Now the question is: Which is at risk of falling next?

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf identify the biggest upcoming tests for 11 programs, including four that are likely to cool off this weekend.

Streak: 24 wins

Miami is the last remaining undefeated team in the country, turning a MAC tournament title game loss last season into a catalyst for the current run the RedHawks are on right now. The 24-0 squad has made 38% of its 3-point attempts and 63% of its shots inside the arc, while leading the nation in scoring at 92.7 PPG -- an offensive output that makes it difficult to beat. Still, next week's road battle against the same UMass squad that was down by one point with eight seconds to go in their first matchup is the most dangerous remaining game on the team's schedule. -- Medcalf

Biggest upcoming test: vs. Ohio on Friday, 9 p.m., ESPN

Streak: 17 wins

Saint Louis hasn't lost since the day after Thanksgiving to Stanford on a neutral on a 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Billikens, who have won 17 in a row since that day, are ranked first in effective field goal percentage nationally and are a top-25 defensive program. They're one of America's most complete teams. But when they meet VCU at home on Feb. 20, they could be up against an opponent also on a hot streak. The Rams entered the weekend on an eight-game run and are second in offensive efficiency behind the Billikens. -- Medcalf

Biggest upcoming test: vs. Loyola Chicago on Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Streak: 15 wins

Liberty enters the weekend unbeaten and atop the Conference USA standings at 13-0, with the Flames' last loss coming at NC State on Dec. 10. They've been playing with fire in recent weeks, winning their past three games by an average of 3.7 points. Still, they're as old and experienced as anyone in college basketball, with legitimate game changers in Zach Cleveland and Brett Decker. Road trips to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State might be the only times to catch them slipping before the conference tournament. -- Borzello

Biggest upcoming test: at UTEP on Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Streak: 11 wins

Winthrop lost its first Big South game of the season, on New Year's Eve at Longwood. It hasn't lost since then, a run that includes a 17-point win over High Point -- the team tied for first in the standings at 10-1. Mark Prosser and the Eagles came up short in the conference title game against High Point last year and will likely have to get by the Panthers again this season in order to go dancing. The two teams also have another regular-season game: Feb. 21, which is Winthrop's next reasonable chance at a defeat. -- Borzello

Biggest upcoming test: vs. South Carolina Upstate on Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Streak: 10 wins

After being ranked in the top five of the AP poll to open the season, St. John's found itself in turbulent waters for the first two months of the season. The Red Storm started 9-5, including a surprising home loss to Providence on Jan. 3. That was their last defeat. They've won at Villanova and knocked off UConn last week at Madison Square Garden. Circle the rematch against the Huskies for a potential streak-ender. They'll battle in Hartford on Feb. 25. -- Borzello

Biggest upcoming test: at Providence on Saturday, 1 p.m., truTV

Streak: 10 wins

Keon Thompson and Lateef Patrick combine to average more than 33 points per game for a Stephen F. Austin squad that boasts the best defense in the Southland. Those two facts have helped the Lumberjacks to a double-digit win streak entering the weekend. -- Medcalf

Biggest upcoming test: at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Streak: 9 wins

The Wolverines have it all: NBA talent, size, depth and one of the best coaches in America. They were ranked ahead of Arizona last week on KenPom before the Wildcats lost their first game of the season, too. Projected NBA draft lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg (14.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 BPG) has helped the Wolverines win 12 games by at least 20 points this season. They have the best defense in America and a top-five offensive unit, too. Three upcoming road games -- Purdue, Duke and Illinois -- could interrupt their streak, though. Those are difficult environments against teams with Final Four aspirations. -- Medcalf

Biggest upcoming test: vs. UCLA on Saturday, 12:45 p.m., CBS

Streak at high risk this weekend

Streak: 9 wins

The Broncos have put themselves in position for a potential at-large bid, losing just one game since Christmas and currently sitting atop the WCC standings. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday, when they host Gonzaga (10:30 p.m., ESPN) in the biggest game of the Herb Sendek era. -- Borzello

Streak: 8 wins

This might be Bill Self's best coaching job. He has handled the Darryn Peterson injury situation with aplomb, guiding the Jayhawks to a top-10 ranking and eight consecutive wins after beating top-ranked and undefeated Arizona on Monday night. But a road trip to Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State (1 p.m., ABC) awaits on Saturday. -- Borzello

Streak: 8 wins

In his first year at the helm, Jon Perry -- who spent 12 years as the associate head coach of the Midshipmen before being promoted to replace Ed DeChellis last spring -- has Navy with 20 wins and just one loss since late November. It's atop the Patriot League and has won eight in a row, but the Midshipmen head on the road to face perennial contender Colgate (noon, CBS Sports Network) on Saturday. -- Borzello

Streak: 8 wins

As mentioned earlier, something has to give this weekend in the Vaqueros' Southland showdown against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ESPN+). Stephen F. Austin has won 10 in a row, while UTRGV has remarkably won eight in a row since starting 2-6 in league play. -- Borzello