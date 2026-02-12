North Carolina hoops star Caleb Wilson out with fractured hand

Caleb Wilson goes way up and throws it down to cut into Miami's lead. (0:16)

North Carolina star Caleb Wilson, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft, is out with no timetable for return after he suffered a fractured left hand the 75-66 loss at Miami on Tuesday, the school announced.

"X-rays taken during the [Miami] game were negative, and he returned to play later in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture," the school's announcement on Thursday said. "The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

In Tuesday's game, the 6-foot-10 standout finished with a season-low 12 points in 26 minutes. The freshman forward is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals this season. He is on pace to earn All-American honors and compete for multiple national awards.

In ESPN's Big Board of the top-100 NBA prospects entering the draft, Wilson is fourth.

Wilson suffered the hand injury days after he scored 23 points in UNC's 71-68 win over archrival Duke on Saturday, when Tar Heels fans stormed the floor after the game, prompting accusations from Jon Scheyer that some of his coaches had been "punched" in the scrum. It was North Carolina's first win over Duke since the 2023-24 season.

This season, North Carolina's entire system revolves around the talented Wilson, who has a 28.5 usage rate (97th in the country). With Wilson, the Tar Heels are second in offensive efficiency in the ACC behind Duke.

Wilson also set a UNC record this season by scoring in double figures in all 24 of his games thus far.